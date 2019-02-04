Applebee’s Newest Dollar Drink Pays Homage To Mardi Gras

Photo: Joel Carillet (Getty Images)

February might feel like the month of love, but it’s also a great month to party away the winter blues. You can do this in a variety of ways. If you’re not in a relationship, you can attend a singles party on Valentine’s Day and play drinking games and meet a potential new love interest. Even if you don’t, at least you won’t be drinking alone in your apartment as you stare into the total bleak void that is your love life. Or, you can go to Applebee’s and get their new dollar cocktail.

Even though technically Mardi Gras isn’t until early March, Applebee’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month for February is an homage to the French Quarter and the city of New Orleans. Beginning this week and lasting until Mardi Gras on March 5, the chain will be serving up the Dollar Hurricane.

“The Hurricane cocktail is a classic rum drink with close ties to New Orleans and Mardi Gras,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a press release. “A Dollar Hurricane is a great reason to celebrate the season and from now until March 5, Applebee’s is going to ‘party like it’s Mardi.’”

The drink is served in a 10-ounce mug and is made with rum, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime. To complete the Mardi Gras tribute, the cocktail comes with a mask-adorned stirred or decorative beads like the ones famously tossed throughout the celebration. And all this for only a buck.