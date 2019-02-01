The Los Angeles Guide To Surviving The Polar Vortex



Today in L.A., the temperature dipped below 70 so I had to turn on the heater for 15 minutes. I even had to put on socks. Then it rained and I finally understood how Midwesterners must feel right now. Angelenos can totally relate to those of you suffering through the Polar Vortex.

The slight chill that ran through my apartment almost threw me off my game. Thankfully, I have come out safe on the other side. That said, you probably need some help getting through what I can only imagine is being stuck inside a freezer that looks like your apartment. Luckily, when it comes to polar vortex knowledge, I’ve got your back.

Write That Screenplay You know, the screenplay idea you're always talking about. The one that would wow all of Hollywood, but you don't have the time to do it. Well, you've got the time. You're in a flippin' Polar Vortex! So bang it out. What else do you have to do? Anyways, to those of you with actual follow-through, I can't wait to run into you at WME this time next year.

Get Your Swell On It's cold, so move your body. The concept is pretty basic, but it's not even my own. My friend who lives in Chicago told me she's been making it to the gym in 20 degrees below zero because it's warmer there than in her actual house. That said, if you don't have an actual workout regimen or you can't make it to the gym, YouTube has a million workouts available. Find one that works for you.

Get Stoned When things are unpleasant or even pleasant, we get high here in L.A. Smoking a J and watching the sunset is a tried and true past time for most Angelenos. I remember when my mom took me out for my first sunset smoke when I was just a babe. But seriously, if smoking isn't your thing, there's a million ways to get high. Anyways, if you really want to take your mind off the fact that your furnace cannot warm your house, toke up. Duh.

Clean Your Space Seriously. If the sun didn't consistently shine and I found myself stuck inside due to a Polar Vortex, my apartment would be spotless. Since you seem to have some time to kill, do it by sparking the joy the weather cannot by implementing the KonMari Method.



Believe in Global Warming Seriously. A wind chill of 77 degrees below zero and you're still on a trip that climate change is make-believe. LOL. All joking aside, even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association tweeted that these storms are caused by global warming. This isn't a joke. Even hard cider is under fire. Booze is in danger! Isn't that enough to convince you that something must be done?

Are you a Vortexer? How did you get through temperatures that dipped as low as 77 below (with the wind chill)? Let us know in the comments!