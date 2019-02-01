Living / Fun / Life Hacks
Polar Vortex Survival Guide

The Los Angeles Guide To Surviving The Polar Vortex

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Philip Lee Harvey (Getty Images)

Today in L.A., the temperature dipped below 70 so I had to turn on the heater for 15 minutes. I even had to put on socks. Then it rained and I finally understood how Midwesterners must feel right now. Angelenos can totally relate to those of you suffering through the Polar Vortex.

The slight chill that ran through my apartment almost threw me off my game. Thankfully, I have come out safe on the other side. That said, you probably need some help getting through what I can only imagine is being stuck inside a freezer that looks like your apartment. Luckily, when it comes to polar vortex knowledge, I’ve got your back.

Are you a Vortexer? How did you get through temperatures that dipped as low as 77 below (with the wind chill)? Let us know in the comments!

