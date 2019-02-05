Mandatory Man: 8 Essentials Every Respectable Guy Should Have On Him

Photo: South-agency (Getty Images)

There are certain skills every gentleman has: tying a bow tie, mixing a world-class cocktail, holding the door open for an old lady with a walker. Ability and performance are the lifeblood of the cultured man. He knows how to land a plane in an emergency and he’ll do it with rugged refinement. He’ll perform CPR on a beached whale and won’t ask for thanks. But equally important to his skillful manner are the items he keeps in his kit. Traveling like a gentleman doesn’t require a lot — just the essentials.

1/8 A Small Comb Maybe it rests on your crown, maybe it's on your face. Hair grows in all sorts of places. Show it who's boss, anywhere, anytime, with your trusty travel comb. Okay...it's not very fancy, but it works like a champ and will get your hair looking right in no time. The classics never retire.

2/8 Scissors Scissors are basically good for cutting stuff. But there's so much that needs cutting. Maybe there's a stray hair that needs the ax, or a handsome mustache that grew unruly overnight. Sometimes a package needs handling. Or a certain smug piece of paper. Or possibly, just possibly, a bomb needs defusing. That blue wire ain't going to cut itself. Be prepared with the gentleman's knife. (Not useful on rock or stone.)

3/8 Pack of Matches God only knows when you will need to start a fire. It could be to light a candle for sexy time. It could be to light a survival campfire. When you absolutely-got-to-have-it-no-two-ways-about-it need a fire, don't get caught empty-handed. Have you ever tried starting a fire with your palms?

4/8 Handkerchief The handkerchief is part showman, part utility item. Anytime there's a bit of wetness that needs drying up, there you go. Maybe you need a tourniquet or are thumbing through a crime scene. It's sustainable, stylish, and just imagine the one time a lady actually needs one, she will be so in awe of you -- the man who fell to Earth with a kerchief -- that dolphins will weep for 21 days.



5/8 Mouthwash One way you can be a real-life super hero is by never having bad breath again. While major hygiene is achieved through brushing, flossing, and gut health, when on the go, mouthwash is a lifesaver. Wherever you go, the people will say, "He came, he went, he smelled delightful."

6/8 Moisturizer It's dry out there for a pimp. Get you some softness 24/7 by carrying the essential forms of moisture (other than H2O). This means lips, face, and body. Trust us, they will still notice your rugged jawline and powerful hands, only now they will dream of your supple masculinity.

7/8 Dry Shampoo Baz Lurhman once said, "Hair is an extension of the soul." While that's totally not true, it doesn't hurt to keep your face framed the way you want. Keep your 'do fresh and buoyant, even after a long flight, or a tussle at the bar. With a simple spritz of dry shampoo, you're as good as new. From the forehead up, it's like a shower in a can!

8/8 Condoms No one is saying anything is going to happen, but let's be honest, stuff happens. Especially for the small-comb-carrying, scissor-slicing, handkerchief-providing, fire-starting, mouthwash-guzzling, supple-handed, well-quaffed gentleman that you are. Keep rocking your thing. And always handle with care.