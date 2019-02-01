Living / Fun / Food & Drink
Dry February

Dry February: Take A Break From Booze With Zero-Proof Cocktails

by Christopher Osburn
So, you decided to continue your holiday partying a little longer than you expected. Instead of stopping on New Year’s Eve and limiting your alcohol intake in January, you decided to carry on your weekends of cocktails, beer, and wine through the month. But it’s starting to take its toll on your body and mind so it’s finally time to get that New Year’s resolution started. No time like the present, right? Dry January might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a dry February. Heck, there’s no wrong month to take a break from booze (if that’s the sort of thing you’re into).

Since it’s hard to give up your Friday night cocktail ritual, there are alcohol-free options guaranteed to make you (sort of) forget about vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, and tequila.

