Cliché: Lame-Ass Greeting Cards

This Valentine's Day, stand up and deliver something cuter than a run-of-the-mill Hallmark card. You know how they go, "How do I love thee? Let me count the..." Barf.

Instead, opt for something a little more fun, like artist Casey Weldon's Love Cats Valentine's Day Cards. If your significant other loves cats or punk rock, these cards are the perfect marriage of both. Plus, who can resist a Nine Inch Nails-themed card? Pfft. Nobody!