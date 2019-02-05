She Loves Me Not: Avoid Cupid’s Most Cliché Gifts This Valentine’s Day
Photo: ArtMarie (Getty Images)
If you’re someone who’s experienced a perfect Valentine’s Day, go eff yourself. It’s so easy to end up disappointed on VD. It’s not so much about getting and giving presents, but the effort that goes into picking something perfect. Who has the time? Instead of disappointing the object of your affection by delivering a very cliché gift, wow them with something original, like these awesome twists on classic Valentine’s Day presents.
Treat yourself: Gifts Every Man Needs And Wants
1/5
Cliché: Lame-Ass Greeting Cards
This Valentine's Day, stand up and deliver something cuter than a run-of-the-mill Hallmark card. You know how they go, "How do I love thee? Let me count the..." Barf.
Instead, opt for something a little more fun, like artist Casey Weldon's Love Cats Valentine's Day Cards. If your significant other loves cats or punk rock, these cards are the perfect marriage of both. Plus, who can resist a Nine Inch Nails-themed card? Pfft. Nobody!
Photo: Casey Weldon
2/5
Cliché: Uninspired Champagne Toasts
Instead of ditching bubbly completely, serve it to her in a fun new way with Champagne Gummy Bears by Sugarfina.
These sophisticated bears are made with Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne, and sparkle in flavors of classic Brut and fashionable Rosé. They're even non-alcoholic, which means you still have an excuse to drink and should do so by making a Champagne cocktail like the French 75. These combined moves work like a cheat code. Trust.
Photo: Sugarfina
3/5
Cliché: Sex Toys To Spice Things Up
If you want to get spicy, ditch the eye-roll-able sex toys. Instead, turn the heat up with a CBD-infused lube like Privy Peach's 250mg Personal Lubricant.
Photo: Privy Peach
4/5
Cliché: Overpriced Dinner with Drinks
There's nothing quite as romantic as being treated like cattle by restaurants on Valentine's Day. The fixed menus, the people waiting to take your table; it's almost like things are designed to be a buzzkill. Instead of dropping a dime on an overpriced dinner, arrange for a weekend getaway from Surprise Vacation.
Surprise vacations are perfect for the person who doesn't want to do any work when it comes to getting away. You simply contact the travel agency, tell them your budget and the dates you want to travel, and they take care of the rest. So this Valentine's Day, surprise her and we bet she'll surprise you back. *Wink wink.*
Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)
5/5
Cliché: Basic Bro Chocolates
Level up by knowing chocolates are a waste of your money if they don't have CBD in them. Something like Lord Jones' High CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Chews will set the tone for the kind of fun, relaxing evening everyone wants to have.
Lord Jones makes each candy by hand in small batches from single-origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate. They're infused with the finest broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD to promote a calm sense of well-being. And if that's not something you want in your relationship, what's wrong with you?
Photo: Lord Jones
Ring her bell: Gifts Every Woman Wants, But Won’t Admit
Have you mastered the fine art of gift giving? Have you discovered a truly original Valentine’s Day gift? Share your knowledge in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.