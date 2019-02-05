Electric Mirror

If you've decided to grab everything on this list, you, your dog, and your cat are now relieving yourselves in style. Since you're obviously in a Brewster's Millions situation, let's also spruce up your mirror while we're making changes.

Familiar to anyone who's seen an episode of Black Mirror, Electric Mirror's fancy reflective screens bring all the usability of a computer monitor to your sink-going time. Throw on a YouTube video, check out your security camera, or respond to your litter box's notifications all with a single swipe. Truly, the future is useful.