Living / Gear
Future Toilet

Future Tech: The Flush of the Future

by Alex Santa Maria
Photo: Peter Cade (GettyImages)

There are two types of people in 2019: those who are all in on voice assistants and those who are terrified of random tech companies listening to them snore. If you’re the latter, the following article will serve to further terrify you. If you’re the former, you’re exactly the type of person who’d be interested in the latest innovations in toiletry. Coming out of the CES show earlier this month, there were several companies with porcelain thrones packed with silicone extras. Welcome to the age of the future toilet.

Get caught up: Mandatory’s 7 CES 2019 Stories To Follow

Carbs are back: BreadBot Lures People Back to Grocery Stores

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.