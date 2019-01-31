KFC Ramps Up The ‘Sandwich Wars’ By Adding Cheetos

Photo: Paula Hible (Getty Images)

Remember in the ’80s when the “Cola Wars” ramped up? It was like a battle royale between Coca-Cola and Pepsi and everyone had to pick a side. The new battle in 2019 is the “Sandwich Wars.” Arby’s has been ramping it up with sandwiches containing pretty much every edible meat imaginable and McDonald’s has decided to add bacon to just about everything. But, all that pales in comparison to KFC’s newest culinary creation: the Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.

Available now in Greensboro and Raleigh in North Carolina, Roanoke and Richmond in Virginia, and Greenville in Georgia, this isn’t your momma’s plain, boring fried chicken patty on a bun. That’s because this sandwich is for fans of both chicken and the cheesy, crunchy, snack foods.

This limited-time sandwich is being tested in these markets. Let’s hope it goes over well so the rest of the country can get a chance to try this insane combination. And we do mean insane. That’s because it starts with hand-breaded extra-crispy chicken filet. It’s then slathered with Cheetos sauce (we can only imagine what deliciousness that is) and situated on a bed of Cheetos. All of this magic is sandwiched between two toasted buns.

Even though it sounds a bit over-the-top, we can’t wait to get our hands on one of these sandwiches. Fried chicken, Cheetos sauce, and a layer of Cheetos. What’s not to love?