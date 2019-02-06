Image is Perception

If we've learned anything from the way the world has changed since the invention of social media, it's that reality is as real as what we choose to believe. Thanks to this, people will believe anything you post.

Plus, there's nothing America loves more than a comeback story. If you used to be an insane party monster, but have since changed your life, Instagram is the easiest way to show people you've evolved.

Influencers are masters of this concept. They post a series of images that don't just show they're elite. They create a perception of having value. That's the same exact thing you're going to do with your account. Some other tips that will help revamp your account are:

Change your bio: Be clear on who you are and what you want to attract. Your bio should be a declarative statement that sums you up. It can also be a call to action depending on how you're utilizing your account.

Add a new profile pic: Show the world who you are now with a photo. Did you quit your 9 - 5 to travel the world? Have you launched a professional life that has forced you to change how you look? This photo represents who you are in the world, so keep that in mind.

Bio link: Link out to the work you do or a cause you're passionate about.

Delete posts: For some it might be a few embarrassing ones and for others, it may need to be the whole feed. This is up to your discretion.