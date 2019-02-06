Living / Life Hacks
Instagram Identity

Hashtag Hack: 5 Easy Ways To Reinvent Your Instagram Identity

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: verity jane smith (Getty Images)

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, which is why those photos from spring break 2013 should probably be wiped from your Instagram. It’s not that you should regret your past but focus on your future. Obviously, those horrifying spring break photos no longer represent who you are, but they could haunt you. Instead of focusing on wiping your entire social media presence, you want to build a better one.

Here are our tips for revamping your Instagram account so it reflects not who you’ve been, but who you’re becoming.

Instagram manipulation: Learn How To Blow Your Social Media Crush Away With ‘Gatsbying’

Raise your vibration: IG Accounts To Follow To Inspire Growth

Is it time to go through Instagram and do some selective editing to refresh your image? Sound off in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.