Hashtag Hack: 5 Easy Ways To Reinvent Your Instagram Identity
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words, which is why those photos from spring break 2013 should probably be wiped from your Instagram. It’s not that you should regret your past but focus on your future. Obviously, those horrifying spring break photos no longer represent who you are, but they could haunt you. Instead of focusing on wiping your entire social media presence, you want to build a better one.
Here are our tips for revamping your Instagram account so it reflects not who you’ve been, but who you’re becoming.
Image is Perception
If we've learned anything from the way the world has changed since the invention of social media, it's that reality is as real as what we choose to believe. Thanks to this, people will believe anything you post.
Plus, there's nothing America loves more than a comeback story. If you used to be an insane party monster, but have since changed your life, Instagram is the easiest way to show people you've evolved.
Influencers are masters of this concept. They post a series of images that don't just show they're elite. They create a perception of having value. That's the same exact thing you're going to do with your account. Some other tips that will help revamp your account are:
Change your bio: Be clear on who you are and what you want to attract. Your bio should be a declarative statement that sums you up. It can also be a call to action depending on how you're utilizing your account.
Add a new profile pic: Show the world who you are now with a photo. Did you quit your 9 - 5 to travel the world? Have you launched a professional life that has forced you to change how you look? This photo represents who you are in the world, so keep that in mind.
Bio link: Link out to the work you do or a cause you're passionate about.
Delete posts: For some it might be a few embarrassing ones and for others, it may need to be the whole feed. This is up to your discretion.
Be Yourself
Share quotes, movies, books, and ideas that impact you. These things will be a platform for engagement and help you to connect with like-minded individuals. At the very least, your IG account won't look like it's run by someone who never left spring break.
Who You Follow Counts
Look. We all have different interests, but if someone clicked on your followers and it's a bunch of sexy women, that says something about you.
Try to make sure you're following the kinds of IG accounts that emulate the perception you're building. Maybe that perception is, "Women are objects," or other unsavory things. Just know that it's easy to see not only who you follow but what you like. Plus, you can just follow people's IG stories without leaving a trace of what you're up to. Come on people, up your social media game.
Utilize Your IG Stories
The "Stories" feature on IG is an opportunity for you to showcase who you are in real time. Instead of sharing memes and inspirational quotes, you can interact with your followers. This really can alter people's perceptions of you. It also means you'll have to be on camera some of the time. If that's intimidating, that's OK, but get over it. The fastest way to make people believe you've changed is by showing them.
Level Up Your Photography Skills
Our phone cameras are state-of-the-art, so use them that way. Hold your phone still, then hold onto the capture photo button for 15 seconds. This will ensure a clear photo. If you want to truly take your photos to the next level, try apps like Afterlight, VSCO, and A Color Story.
Is it time to go through Instagram and do some selective editing to refresh your image? Sound off in the comments!
