Living / Life Hacks / Style
Beard

How to Make Your Beard Stand Out From the Rest

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

Are they in or out? Beards and the men who sport them seem to be constantly under fire for inane reasons. A study even found that 43 percent of women polled refuse to date a man with facial hair. Yikes. Haters not included, facial hair is an easy way to simplify your grooming routine by eliminating shaving.

Regardless if beards are in our out, here are some practical tips for making sure yours is a cut above the rest.

Face it: Everything You Need To Know To Celebrate World Beard Day

Manly must-haves: Grooming Supplies All Men Need

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten for growing a standout beard? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.