Living / Style
varvatos

Next-Level Threads: Treat Yourself, Invest in Your Spring Style With Versatile Varvatos

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: John Varvatos

It might not feel like it, but spring is right around the corner. While some of you will be sporting a parka for a bit longer, it’s time to consider what your spring style will be. While you certainly don’t have to undo the order established by implementing the KonMari Method, you can add a statement piece or two like these John Varvatos jackets and blazers.

A versatile spring blazer like these doesn’t need to be designated for special occasions. So, don’t feel intimidated by spending a little more; you’ll end up wearing it even more than you imagine. Truly, a good light, spring jacket is a kind of pocket knife for your wardrobe. It performs many functions and fills a void in your closet. Likewise, you can always turn to it whenever you need to pull an outfit together last-minute, which is pretty much all the time.

Red carpet style: Women That Rocked Pantsuits Better Than Men

Complete yourself: The 5 Shoes Every Man Needs In His Closet

Would you invest in a statement piece like these John Varvatos jackets? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.