Chinese Super Phone Outshines Apple’s Best iPhone

Photo: Linghe Zhao (Getty Images)

So, you’re in the market for a new smartphone. You’ve learned to live with the notch in order to get a top of the line miniature computer. If snapping pictures is a priority, you might even be considering splurging for an Apple iPhone. Tim Cook sure does produce a great sales pitch, and how are you going to get Insta-famous without the best camera around? Well, according to one prominent YouTuber, you’ll need to shop elsewhere if you want the real goods.

We’re talking about the top-of-the-line smartphone from Huawei. Sporting the latest edition of Android (9.0, or Pie if you’re fancy) 128GB of internal storage, and a four-pronged camera square, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro beat out the entire field in this camera phone showdown.

Marques Brownlee surveyed a host of people, setting up a bracket that included not only Apple’s latest and the Mate 20, but other top Android contenders. Not only did Apple not win, but they didn’t even make the finals. Near the end of the video, you can see the contestants’ surprise that two relatively unknown devices beat out what’s commonly available stateside.

For those not in the know, Huawei is the Samsung of China, a large scale phone manufacturer that has been making noise even on these shores. Of course, since it’s produced in China, this isn’t something you can just purchase off the shelf in the U.S. Thankfully, Amazon is a global behemoth, and they’re selling the phones for less than an iPhone XS Max. It still costs a pretty penny at $900 for a fully unlocked model. However, most folks have already acclimated to the new phone economy. Go figure.