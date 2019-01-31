New Canned Water Brand ‘Liquid Death’ Targets Metalhead Millennials
The prevalence of bottled water might make one wonder if everyone knows that you can literally turn on the tap in your kitchen and fill a cup with water and drink it. Crazy, right? Why would we drink tap water for (practically) free when we can pay $2 for a bottle of spring water? Well, would you pay $19.99 for a 12-pack of tall boys (of water, not beer)? No,? What if they were really rocking, had a skull on them, and they were called “Liquid Death?” Would you buy canned water then?
If you said yes (we have a bridge we can sell you), then you’re in luck because this Black Mirror, Bizarro World beverage actually exists. Calling itself a “premium” water brand, Liquid Death is setting its sights on millennial consumers, fans of energy drinks, and people who think it’s rad to drink canned water. What’s more metal than canned water?
This frosty can of pristine Austrian mountain water won’t just refresh your body, it will murder your thirst. Our proprietary Thirst Murdering process begins with Liquid Death forming a rope of veins that will wrap around your Thirst’s head and strangle it. Once Liquid Death reaches your Thirst’s brain, all of your Thirst’s memories will be replaced with repeating loops of its own head imploding. Which is exactly what happens next by it causing your Thirst’s head to implode and its brain to squirt out of its ears. Once your Thirst has been murdered, the soul of your Thirst will begin to escape and float towards the ceiling. At this point, drink a second sip of Liquid Death to rip its soul back down and force it to begin gluing its own body parts back together so that it can crawl inside you and eventually grow into a fully formed Thirst once again.
Even if you’re still planning to buy Dasani or Aquafina instead of Liquid Death, it’s hard to argue that the brand’s campaign isn’t entertaining and fun in a marketplace saturated with stuffy, boring, bottled water brands. But the real question is: how can a company make bottled water edgy and sexy? By calling it Liquid Death, putting it in artistic, over-the-top cans, and launching the brand with humorous YouTube videos touting it as “the most dangerous drink in the world.” In actuality, it’s 100 percent Austrian mountain water, but that doesn’t sound as “dangerous.”
Will this work? And if so, for how long? Sure, a fun campaign aimed at younger consumers should garner a fair amount of sales in the short term. But, will we still be talking about Liquid Death in a few months or next year or the year after? Only time will tell. At the very least, we like it because it comes in an easily recyclable aluminum can and we think that’s pretty rock and roll.