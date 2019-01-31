New Canned Water Brand ‘Liquid Death’ Targets Metalhead Millennials

Photo: Creativ Studio Heinemann (Getty Images)

The prevalence of bottled water might make one wonder if everyone knows that you can literally turn on the tap in your kitchen and fill a cup with water and drink it. Crazy, right? Why would we drink tap water for (practically) free when we can pay $2 for a bottle of spring water? Well, would you pay $19.99 for a 12-pack of tall boys (of water, not beer)? No,? What if they were really rocking, had a skull on them, and they were called “Liquid Death?” Would you buy canned water then?

If you said yes (we have a bridge we can sell you), then you’re in luck because this Black Mirror, Bizarro World beverage actually exists. Calling itself a “premium” water brand, Liquid Death is setting its sights on millennial consumers, fans of energy drinks, and people who think it’s rad to drink canned water. What’s more metal than canned water?

Even if you’re still planning to buy Dasani or Aquafina instead of Liquid Death, it’s hard to argue that the brand’s campaign isn’t entertaining and fun in a marketplace saturated with stuffy, boring, bottled water brands. But the real question is: how can a company make bottled water edgy and sexy? By calling it Liquid Death, putting it in artistic, over-the-top cans, and launching the brand with humorous YouTube videos touting it as “the most dangerous drink in the world.” In actuality, it’s 100 percent Austrian mountain water, but that doesn’t sound as “dangerous.”

Will this work? And if so, for how long? Sure, a fun campaign aimed at younger consumers should garner a fair amount of sales in the short term. But, will we still be talking about Liquid Death in a few months or next year or the year after? Only time will tell. At the very least, we like it because it comes in an easily recyclable aluminum can and we think that’s pretty rock and roll.