Manamorphosis: Creating A Living Space That Attracts the Right Crowd

Implementing methods like KonMari and Feng Shui to manage clutter and redefine your living space elevates your quality of life. However, there’s more to having a comfortable space than throwing away the things you don’t need. You actually have to know what to do with the things you own so your house becomes a home.

Consider this your decorating primer. It will show you some quick tips to leveling up your space. This way it will look like an adult lives there and will attract like-minded people.

Edit Edit Edit Once you clean up the messy stuff, like clothes, books, and papers, you have to look at furniture. If you've been in your space for a while, there's going to be something that is worn or doesn't quite fit. Like fetch, that old lazy boy isn't happening. Not only will editing clear the area and make your room look bigger, it can give you a chance to rearrange the other pieces in a room.

Go Green Once you've tidied up and tossed any unnecessary furniture, things should feel bigger. Resist the urge to fill it up with more junk. Instead, use a potted plant to bring life to your room while also proving you can help something grow. Succulents, aloe, and spider plants are virtually indestructible and make great starter plants.

Slap a Coat of Paint On It Want to see your space change instantaneously? Give it a fresh coat of paint. If you're not the kind of person who wants to deal with a lot of color or change, just go with bright white. Not only will it make the space seem bigger, but you'll see and feel a change immediately. However, if you're the sort of fellow who's super into trends, the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year is coral. Take your space into a new direction by making it an accent color on your trim, or you could just stick with white. Whatever.

Get Fruity Here's a quick fix that will also prevent scurvy: add a bowl of fruit in your kitchen. The bowl should be clear or white and showcase lemons or oranges. The touch of color will brighten the area and make it seem lived in. If you go hard with that keto life or just hate citrus, opt for fake fruit. You can purchase Cewor's 15-piece Lifelike Lemon Set for less than $12. And they will never die. Just clean them periodically so they don't start looking gross.

