Krispy Kreme Has The Solution To The Candy Heart Shortage

Photo: patty_c (Getty Images)

If you’ve seen the news lately, you probably heard about the shortage of candy conversation hearts this year. Here’s a quick recap: Necco, the company that makes Sweetheart brand hearts (the ones we’ve all enjoyed since we were in grade school), filed for bankruptcy last year. The company was purchased by Spangler Candy. But, since the new company has decided to put an emphasis on upgrading the factory, they were unable to meet the demand for the beloved candy hearts this year. Fear not, for you can still get your candy-heart fix this Valentine’s Day, but instead of chalky candy, you’ll have to settle for Krispy Kreme doughnuts instead.

Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are available now until Feb. 14. Each heart-shaped doughnut is adorned with various Valentine’s-themed phrases that are definitely very 2019. They include “DM me,” “All the feels,” and the classic “Be mine.”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know…hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a press release.

The doughnuts come with four different filling choices. They are cake batter, strawberries and Kreme, raspberry, and chocolate Kreme. But, that’s not all. On Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme Rewards member get a free Conversation Heart with any purchase. So, you can grab one for yourself and give the other to your love. Or if you’re single, just eat two. We won’t judge you.