The Best Beer And Food Pairings For Your Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl is the culmination of the tireless work of two NFL teams. This year, the championship game features timeless Tom Brady and the New England Patriots against young gun Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are stacked with all-star talent and the game promises to be an exciting finish to the 2018 NFL season. But, regardless of what happens on the field, we’ll just be excited to see some funny commercials and indulge in the various foods and drinks.

If you’re planning to throw your own party this Sunday, how can you figure out which foods to pair with what beers? You wouldn’t want to pair something like spicy buffalo wings with a dark, rich beer, right? Well, don’t worry if you don’t know because we are here to help you throw the best Super Bowl party ever. It’ll be a party so great your guests will talk about it for years to come. It’ll be way better than your lame office-mate Todd’s summer barbecue bash. That party will look more like a trip to proctologist compared to your party.

1/5 Chili and Porter Chili is a great dish for any get-together, especially football-based parties. That’s because you can make it ahead, toss everything in a Crock-Pot, and serve it up when your guests arrive. We prefer ours smoky and spicy and full of chunks of ground beef and kidney beans. To cut the heat and compliment the beans and beef, you’re going to want to grab a porter. The malts and subtle hops in this style will wash down the chili while having you crave more. Try: Deschutes Black Butte Porter Photo: Deschutes

2/5 Nachos and Vienna Lager Nachos are a great dish for Super Bowl parties because they are simple to make and people can stand around and pick at them for a long time. If your nachos are made with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, ground beef, and salsa, you’re going to want something to temper the heat while complimenting the savoy cheese and the rich beef. In this case, your best bet is a classic Vienna lager. This style is perfect for this because it has a combination of sweetness and bitter finish to temper the subtle heat. Try: Great Lakes Eliot Ness Photo: Great Lakes

3/5 Chicken Wings and German Rauchbier We prefer our chicken wings as spicy as possible. That means you could pair them with a glass of milk to cut the heat, but your guests might find this to be a little strange. Plus, you should always have blue cheese or ranch dressing on hand to cut the heat anyway. The best beer style to pair with spicy wings is the German Rauchbier. If you’re unfamiliar with this style, it’s pretty much just a lager that was brewed with smoked malt. The smoky flavor compliments the wings and the creaminess is known to tone down the heat. Try: Jack’s Abby Smoke and Dagger Photo: Jack's Abby

4/5 Pizza and Pilsner No Super Bowl party is complete without pizza. This tomato sauce-covered, cheesy, pepperoni-studded baked slice of heaven is the perfect accompaniment to the action on the gridiron. But, what should you wash it down with? Since pizza is mostly crusty dough, you’ll need a beer that pairs well with that first. That’s why your best bet is a hop-fueled pilsner. The malts will pair well with the crust while balancing out the other flavors. Try: Two Roads Ol’Factory Pils Photo: Two Roads



5/5 Brownies and Stout Super Bowl desserts can end up getting fairly elaborate. But if your party is any good, you’ll have a plate of brownies on hand to either celebrate or drown your guests’ sorrows. Obviously, nobody will fault you for offering glasses of milk. But, why not add to the indulgence by pairing it with a chocolatey, rich stout? Try: Stone Xocoveza Photo: Stone