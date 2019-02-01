Feng Shui For The Chinese New Year: Make The Year Of The Earth Pig Your Best Yet

Photo: ArchiViz (Getty Images)

Happy Chinese New Year! If 2018 steamrolled you with negativity, chillax. The Year of the Earth Pig brings an energetic shift of abundance and blessings for everyone. If you want to maximize this goodness, you may want to spruce up your living space using feng shui practices. According to Patricia Lohan, author of The Happy Home: Your Guide To Creating A Happy, Healthy, Wealthy Life, feng shui is an opportunity to create a space that matches your big dreams and desires!

“When you fully embrace feng shui, you are creating a fertile environment for you to plant your dreams and see them grow,” Lohan tells Mandatory. “Because the truth is: until you deal with your environment energetically, you’ll never have the kind of abundance or success you dream about.”

However, these aren’t the sorts of things you can learn overnight. Lohan says, “Feng shui has many layers and is often misunderstood. It’s not about moving furniture, knocking down walls, hanging weird trinkets, or painting your entire house white and throwing everything out.”

Here are some of Lohan’s tips and tricks to kick off the Chinese New Year with prosperity and good fortune.

Interior design 101: How To Create A Living Space That Attracts the Right Crowd

1/4 Chinese New Year and the Art of Feng Shui If you want to incorporate feng shui into your Chinese New Year, Lohan says start by cleaning up your space. "The Chinese New Year coincides perfectly with springtime, making it the perfect time to do a spring cleaning," Lohan says. Like with the principles of KonMari, cleaning doesn't just mean wiping things down and moving your piles around. You want to focus on clearing your home of physical things that are depleting your energy. According to Lohan, this includes, " broken items , things that don’t spark joy , gifts from exes , anything that isn’t working 100 percent and is not aligned with where you are going in your life." Clearing physical items creates space to welcome your dreams – whether that’s a relationship, better health, more recognition, wealth or success. And even if cleaning doesn't make your dreams come true, it's going to be better than living in a pigsty. Trust. Photo: Sofie Delauw (Getty Images)

2/4 Gettin' It On With The Help Of Feng Shui If Valentine's Day has got you thinking about love, Lohan has some tips for sparking romance. Start with clearing your space of anything that reminds you of an ex. That includes, "old clothes (especially anything you associate with a past relationship), shoes, bags, jewelry, gifts, wedding rings, pictures you bought with past lovers. Anything with the ex’s energy on it keeps new love at bay!" Next, create a space ready for romance. Lohan says the kinds of imagery you have in your bedroom plays a role in what goes on in there. To attract someone new, you want to get rid of art and posters that feature anyone solo. Replace them with things that feature lovers and romance. Also, if your bedroom looks like the epicenter of a nuclear disaster, it's no wonder you can't attract anyone. Start by clearing your mess and then move onto changing your space until it's fit for two. Lohan says the idea of doing things in pairs attracts a lover, like owning a queen-sized mattress over a twin. Because, uh, sleeping in a twin bed doesn't send a cosmic sex vibe out into the universe. Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

3/4 Keep Your Toilet Lid Closed If 2019 is the year you plan to save money, Lohan says keep the lid on your toilet shut. This basic AF move will create an energetic shift to prevent your money from vanishing. And if that's not enough reason, it'll at least put an end to your girlfriend complaining that she's fallen into the toilet late at night. And that's a win for everyone. Photo: Glow Decor (Getty Images)

4/4 2019 Chinese Zodiac Predictions According to Lohan, 2019 is a great year to make money, and a fantastic year for investments. It's also slated to be a year full of joy, friendship, and love. It's an auspicious year because the Pig attracts success in all the spheres of life. Here are some of Lohan's predictions for the various Chinese Zodiac signs in the year to come. If you're not sure what your sign is, you can check here. Rat - A year full of happiness and prosperity! Ox - A good year. A time with good opportunities to make money. Tiger - Born in a strong and independent zodiac sign, you do what you please. This year, though, you will need to learn how to come to terms with others. Rabbit - An excellent year is waiting for you! A bit less wary than usual, you will easily get close to others and make new friends. Dragon - For you, the impact of the pig’s calmness will mean a year of reconsideration. Snake - This year you’ll have to be combative and persuasive. Horse - This year is going to be more auspicious than 2018! Goat - This year will be under the mark of chance, when all your ambitions will be fulfilled. Monkey - A year under the influence of chance! Rooster - This year you need to actually pay attention to the quality of your relationships with others if you want to succeed. Dog - This year, count only on your own efforts in order to succeed. Pig - The year is yours, right? Start by setting your priorities and then get to work. Once you start moving, you will start seeing results. Photo: Nigel Killeen (Getty Images)



Pro tip: Making Changes Stick So You Can Finally Grow As A Person

Do you believe in the idea of a home having its own energy? Does this make you want to change your space to invite in the success you dream of? Let us know in the comments!