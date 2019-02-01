Living / Life Hacks
Feng Shui

Feng Shui For The Chinese New Year: Make The Year Of The Earth Pig Your Best Yet

by Sabrina Cognata
Happy Chinese New Year! If 2018 steamrolled you with negativity, chillax. The Year of the Earth Pig brings an energetic shift of abundance and blessings for everyone. If you want to maximize this goodness, you may want to spruce up your living space using feng shui practices. According to Patricia Lohan, author of The Happy Home: Your Guide To Creating A Happy, Healthy, Wealthy Life, feng shui is an opportunity to create a space that matches your big dreams and desires!

“When you fully embrace feng shui, you are creating a fertile environment for you to plant your dreams and see them grow,” Lohan tells Mandatory. “Because the truth is: until you deal with your environment energetically, you’ll never have the kind of abundance or success you dream about.”

However, these aren’t the sorts of things you can learn overnight. Lohan says, “Feng shui has many layers and is often misunderstood. It’s not about moving furniture, knocking down walls, hanging weird trinkets, or painting your entire house white and throwing everything out.”

Here are some of Lohan’s tips and tricks to kick off the Chinese New Year with prosperity and good fortune.

