Couples Loungewear for Valentine's Day

Matching Loungewear for Millennial Couples Who Have No Desire to Leave Home

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Kevin Jordan (Getty Images)

There’s a lot to be said for spending the perfect Valentine’s Day with the one you love. However, contrary to popular belief, spending hundreds or maybe even thousands on a gift they might not even use is dumb. In fact, if you want to surprise your lover this Valentine’s Day, get them something you both can enjoy. These sets of matching loungewear are perfect if the gift you want is spending low-key quality time together for the rest of the year.

And that’s what really counts…if you’re not gifting them a Maserati. Just kidding. Money can’t buy you love, silly. It can buy their silence though, so if you’re planning on being a dick, you’ll need to do better than pajamas, capiche? Otherwise, let’s get comfortable together.

Is snuggling up together in matching pajamas a form of low-key self-care that can be rolled into Valentine's Day?

