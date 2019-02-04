Matching Loungewear for Millennial Couples Who Have No Desire to Leave Home

There’s a lot to be said for spending the perfect Valentine’s Day with the one you love. However, contrary to popular belief, spending hundreds or maybe even thousands on a gift they might not even use is dumb. In fact, if you want to surprise your lover this Valentine’s Day, get them something you both can enjoy. These sets of matching loungewear are perfect if the gift you want is spending low-key quality time together for the rest of the year.

And that’s what really counts…if you’re not gifting them a Maserati. Just kidding. Money can’t buy you love, silly. It can buy their silence though, so if you’re planning on being a dick, you’ll need to do better than pajamas, capiche? Otherwise, let’s get comfortable together.

1/9 The Class Clowns This hilarious couple will find the joy and laughter associated with open butt pajamas like Big Feet Pajama Co.'s Red Cotton Jersey Knit Onesie. Some would say the back hatch is designed for "easy access," but you'd scoff at that. No, that open area is what you will use to torture each other, which is what love is really about. Photo: Amazon

2/9 The Wineos If your idea of a night well spent is sharing a bottle of wine while Netflix and chillin', try Footsteps Clothing's Cheers Beer & Wine Pajamas. They're dark and will conceal spills while maintaining maximum comfort. That's what love's really all about, right? Photo: Amazon

3/9 The Guidos Jersey Shore taught us the ABCs (or Gym Tan Laundry) of being Italian, but it didn't get into the fine art of feeling yourself in a healthy relationship. If your love of silky things, functional relationships, and GTL collide, try Idoric's Matching Pajamas. It's sexy enough to get you in the mood, but functional enough that you can bring it with you while visiting your mama, because Italian dudes are always visiting their mama. Photo: Amazon

4/9 The Survivalists If the only thing you love more than your woman is hunting with her, Followme's Camo Onsie will tie your interests together. These PJs are perfect for staying warm while camping or if you just like a little camo-role play at home. Just sayin'.



5/9 The Lumberjacks If comfort is key while you and your log lady re-watch Twin Peaks, Big Feet Pajama Co.'s Footed Plaid Onesies are exactly what you've been dreaming of. Of course, David Lynch probably already had a vision of this and you're maybe just a figment in his imagination. Photo: Amazon

6/9 The Instagram Models If everything you and your significant other do is an Instagram photo op, UsaSales Matching Lip Underwear Set will be the perfect prop for your stories. On a more serious note, who in their right mind wants to sleep with a shirt on? She will love this. Trust us. Photo: Amazon

7/9 The Newlyweds If the two of you are still super hyped about getting hitched, Footstep Clothing's His & Her Pajamas are for you. Not that you'll wear them for long. (Wink, wink.) Photo: Amazon

8/9 The Porn Stars If you and your partner are so hot for each other that clothes can sometimes be your biggest hurdle, try Ankola's 2-piece Nightwear Set. The silky pants come off with ease and the sexy robe will afford you the ability to see everything you want before she lets you have it. Photo: Amazon



9/9 The Snowbirds Valentine's Day means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. If you're stuck in a frozen tundra while celebrating Fernida's Insulated Heating Long Underwear are a game changer. These are the perfect way to say "I love you" when it's -5 out. Photo: Amazon

