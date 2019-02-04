10 Sweet Surprises That Will Keep Your Lady Smiling

Chef Boyar-You-Gonna-Get Laid

Have you ever been so hungry you couldn't think? You get home feeling too weak and overwhelmed to feed yourself. Suddenly, there's a delicious meal waiting just for you. You plop down, dig in, a choir of flavors begins to sing, and all is right with the world.

Surprise your hardworking lady with a delicious home-cooked meal. The internet is literally littered with good recipes, and she'll love how you found one especially for her, then slaved away in the kitchen to nourish her. Making enough for leftovers is an added bonus.