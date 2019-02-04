10 Sweet Surprises That Will Keep Your Lady Smiling
Sure, a 10-day trip to Hawaii will probably put a smile on your lady’s face, but more often than not the secret to surprises is found in the little gestures of love. Besides, unless you just went back in time and invented computers, surprising your lady with a constant stream of high-ticket items will eventually take a toll on your savings. Practice the art of surprise with these simple tips that never go out of style.
Massage the Situation
Who doesn't love a massage? The next time you and your lady are hanging out and she's complaining that her neck hurts, knock her socks off with this line: "Well, it's a good thing I just booked us a Thai massage!" Or better yet, bust out the sensual oils, roll up your sleeves, and instead of rubbing her shoulders for 30 seconds (like you normally do), give your lady the hour-long massage she deserves. Oiling and lotioning, lotioning and oiling...she will not forget what you've done this day.
Chef Boyar-You-Gonna-Get Laid
Have you ever been so hungry you couldn't think? You get home feeling too weak and overwhelmed to feed yourself. Suddenly, there's a delicious meal waiting just for you. You plop down, dig in, a choir of flavors begins to sing, and all is right with the world.
Surprise your hardworking lady with a delicious home-cooked meal. The internet is literally littered with good recipes, and she'll love how you found one especially for her, then slaved away in the kitchen to nourish her. Making enough for leftovers is an added bonus.
The Meanest Cleanest
We want to say that women love poetry, jokes, and handsome faces, but all that takes a backseat to the man who surprises his lady with a clean house. If you're looking to outdo yourself in the relationship points department, get yourself a rag, a scrub brush, a pair of gloves, some all natural cleaner, and go to work.
If you deep clean her/your house from top to bottom and finish it off with a delightfully scented candle, prepare thyself. You may be the one surprised at how nice your lady is going to treat you for, like, a week.
The Invisible TreatThis is the gift that keeps on giving. Pinpoint a casual recurring bill in your lady's life and secretly treat her to it. It might take her a minute to realize you've been paying for her Netflix membership or FastTrack transponder, but when she does, she will feel a special kind of warm and fuzzy. Treating her to these mundane, recurring bills will make her feel taken care of. And a nurtured woman is a happy woman.
Gassing Up (Sans Beans)
Casually borrow her car for a little trip to the supermarket. On your way back, fill up her gas tank and don't say a word. Next time she hops in her car, she'll be stoked to discover a full tank! She might even say, "Awww" to herself as she speeds onto the road. The best part is, for as long as that tank of gas lasts, she will invariably think of you and smile.
Love Notes From the Magical Land of Narnia
There's something magical about putting pen to paper. Finding a hidden love note is like finding a tiny mystical gnome dancing beneath a golden rainbow. It's free and it takes two seconds. Just the fact that you poured your heart out into a few sweet nothings on a scrap of paper lets your lady know you've got that loving feeling.
Flowers For Days
We don't know why, but ladies love flowers. Something about the fleeting impermanence of existence, the fragility and decay of beauty. Or maybe they just freshen up the place. Either way, whether you fill one vase with a bundle of sunflowers, or a whole room with decadent bouquets, when your lady comes home and sees surprise flowers waiting for her, she'll light up like a Hong Kong strip club.
The To-Do with Her Friends and Relations
If you want to forge some lasting bonds, make plans with your lady's closest friends or favorite family members (like her niece she's always talking about). Surprising her with an organized get-together uniting the people that mean the most to her is a next-level surprise that lets everyone share in the good vibrations. Caution: this may lead to serious feelings.
Making Time (Put That Beer Down)
The routine of life is an inevitable thing. You know she has therapy every Monday. She knows you have drinks with the guys every Friday. One time, surprise your lady by taking her out on a date instead of having beers with the buds. She knows how much the guys mean to you, but mixing it up every once in a while will let her know how much she means to you. The thought of that will leave her cheesing in a wonderland of warm feelings.
Listening
Knowledge is a powerful aphrodisiac, especially when it shows you've been listening to your lady. When you know about that band she loves, she'll be thrilled when you surprise her with tickets. When you suss out her favorite author, she'll be impressed when you drop a copy of their new book on her lap. And when you take time out of your Saturday to drive to her favorite charity event, she won't be able to hide her pearly whites.
Being hip to your lady's interests and understanding what she truly cares about will pay dividends for the full life of your relationship. And deep down inside, it will make her heart smile.