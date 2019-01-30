Bartender Approved: Bartenders’ Favorite Rye Whiskey Brands For Winter 2019

Photo: Bogdanhoda (Getty Images)

In the last few years, rye whiskey has seen a rise in sales. Bourbon is great, but whiskey fans are increasingly heading towards the Kentucky spirit’s spicier cousin for cocktails and drinking neat. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any whiskey for winter imbibing. But few people dispute the warm, cozy feeling you get from slowly sipping on a glass of rye whiskey.

It’s not just consumers who have gravitated toward this rye-fueled whiskey, bartenders have embraced it as well. But, like with any spirit, people have varying opinions on which brand is the best. That’s why we asked some highly respected bartenders to pick their favorite rye whiskeys for mid-winter drinking.

1/8 Bulleit Rye “I always go back to Bulleit. Great flavor and easy to find.” – Jason Shullo, corporate director of beverage for Golden Entertainment in Las Vegas Photo: Bulleit

2/8 Henebery Rye Whiskey “My go-to is Henebery Rye Whiskey. It's locally made in San Diego County, and the people behind the brand are the most humble, hardworking and driven individuals that I have had the pleasure of personally knowing. And, there’s a flagship rye whiskey that’s just as amazing as the team behind it. With notes of vanilla, orange, and cardamom, it’s a great spirit to sip neat or to use as a base for building a flavorful cocktail.” – Leo Barbosa, lead bartender at Havana 1920 in San Diego Photo: Henebery

3/8 Michter’s Original US1 Single Barrel Rye “My favorite brand would be Michter's. It’s a brand I’ve enjoyed for many years and now that I’ve relocated to the States, I’ve got to try and work with the other styles in their portfolio that weren’t available to me before. I’ve yet to try a product in the range I haven’t enjoyed.” – Conor Myers, bartender at Underdog Bar in New York City Photo: Michter’s

4/8 Old Overholt Bonded “Old Overholt Bonded. Bang for your buck, this is a fantastic rye. There’s no reason to spend twice as much for a less developed product.” – Sean Keipper, beverage director at Jovanina’s Broken Italian in Denver Photo: Old Overholt



5/8 Rittenhouse Rye “My standby brand is Rittenhouse for classics. It's such an excellent balance of quality and price point, not to mention the nostalgia.” – Nathanael Mehrens, beverage director at Stay Golden Restaurant & Roastery in Nashville Photo: Rittenhouse

6/8 Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye “I don't drink rye whiskeys very often, but if I am going to, I think Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye is the way to go if you want to spice it up a notch! I also really like Buffalo Trace Distillery; they have a couple of my favorite bourbons like Willett, George T. Stagg and Eagle Rare. Yum.” – Troy Bailey, bartender at Primavera Ristorante in Coronado, California Photo: Thomas Handy

7/8 Willett Small Batch “Willett's small batch rye is fantastic and I'm lucky to be in an area of the country where stock seems plentiful so I've been able to introduce it to many of my bar guests at Sunda. Everyone loves it.” – Nahm Kim, head mixologist at Sunda New Asian in Chicago Photo: Willett

8/8 WhistlePig Rye “WhistlePig rye whiskies. Their flagship label contains at least 10-year-old whiskies that were masterfully distilled by the late, great Dave Pickerell. Rest in peace, my friend. Dave was a true inspiration to bartenders, distillers and consumers around the world. Everything he touched turned to gold, and some of his best whiskies were shared by friends around a campfire without any pretension. WhistlePig Boss Hog and wine-cask finished whiskies make a great gift for collectors and aficionados.” – Andrew Meltzer, beverage director at Noosh in San Francisco Photo: Jonathan Leibson (Getty Images)