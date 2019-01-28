New Era Debuts New Must-Have Super Bowl 53 Collection For The Big Game

Photo: New Era

Soon, the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off during Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. To celebrate, the guys on the field will be sporting New Era, the official on-field cap of the NFL with the release of the New Era Cap Super Bowl LIII collection. There are five additional cap drops happening in the lead-up to the Super Bowl that you can make your own.

Check out the details on New Era’s cap drops leading up to Super Bowl Sunday:

1/24 Super Bowl LIII Tarmac This 9FIFTY , which will be given to the players and coaches, features a reflective leather visor and black tonal screen printings of the Super Bowl LIII logo. On the interior you'll find Super Bowl LIII Atlanta art. Retailing at $100, this cap will be available Jan. 27. Purchase it on neweracap.com and at the NFL Shop in the Georgia World Congress Center.

3/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Rams These knit caps celebrate the Super Bowl with the Rams' logo and a Super Bowl LIII logo. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

6/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Rams These hats create a distinct look celebrating the Super Bowl using the Rams' logo and a Super Bowl LIII logo. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

7/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Patriots Stay warm with this knit cap featuring the Patriots' logo and a Super Bowl LIII logo. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

9/24 Super Bowl LIII Sideline: Patriots This Patriots knit cap will be worn by the players and coaches on the sideline during Super Bowl LIII . Retailing for $32-$34, they're available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

10/24 Super Bowl LIII Sideline: Rams This Rams knit cap will be worn by the players and coaches on the sideline during Super Bowl LIII . Retailing for $32-$34, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

11/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Patriots Keep your head warm with this Patriots knit hat. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

12/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Patriots Black is back with this Patriots cap. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.



13/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Rams This two-tone gray cap features a Rams logos and a Super Bowl LIII logo. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

14/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Rams Show your Rams support with this knit cap. Retailing for $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

15/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Patriots Patriots fans, this cap is for you. Retailing for a price range of $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

16/24 Super Bowl LIII Sideline: Rams Available in a 39THIRTY and a knit, these hats will be worn by the players and coaches on the sideline during Super Bowl LIII. Retailing for a price range of $32-$34, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.



18/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Patriots Show your pride for the Patriots with this cap. Retailing for a price range of $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

19/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Rams Rams fans, this is your cap. Retailing for a price range of $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

20/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Patriots The Patriots caps just keep on coming. Retailing for a price range of $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.



21/24 Super Bowl LIII Participation: Rams Go gray with this cap featuring the Rams' logo and a Super Bowl LIII logo. Retailing for a price range of $28-$32, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

22/24 Super Bowl LIII Sideline: Patriots Available in a 39THIRTY and a knit, these hats will be worn by the players and coaches on the sideline during Super Bowl LIII. Retailing for a price range of $32-$34, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

23/24 Super Bowl LIII Side Patch: Patriots Available in a 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY, these caps include the Patriots' logo on the front and Super Bowl LIII logo on the side. Retailing for a price range of $25-$38, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

24/24 Super Bowl LIII Side Patch: Rams Available in a 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY, these caps include the Rams' logo on the front and Super Bowl LIII logo on the side. Retailing for a price range of $25-$38, these caps are available now on neweracap.com and at select retailers.

Are you excited for the Big Game? Who do you think will win? More importantly, what gear will you be sporting on Super Bowl Sunday?