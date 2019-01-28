Living / Sports / Style
New Era Super Bowl 53 Cap Collection

New Era Debuts New Must-Have Super Bowl 53 Collection For The Big Game

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: New Era

Soon, the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off during Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. To celebrate, the guys on the field will be sporting New Era, the official on-field cap of the NFL with the release of the New Era Cap Super Bowl LIII collection. There are five additional cap drops happening in the lead-up to the Super Bowl that you can make your own.

Check out the details on New Era’s cap drops leading up to Super Bowl Sunday:

Are you excited for the Big Game? Who do you think will win? More importantly, what gear will you be sporting on Super Bowl Sunday?

