Man of the House: 6 New Gadgets For Your Man Den
James Bond Meets Gordon Ramsay: The Bosch PAI
Every once in a blue moon, something comes along that you didn’t know you needed. In this case, it's because it hadn’t been invented yet. Enter PAI by Bosch. This kitchen marvel revolutionizes virtual integration by projecting a touch screen directly onto your countertop.
Not only can you swipe through Pinterest recipes with meat- and oil-stained fingers, or call mom to ask for her secret ingredient in the Chicken Paprikash, the device can send cooking instructions directly to your oven via apps like Home Connect.
Ladies love it when we cook and this little gizmo is pioneering the future of kitchen appliances one meatloaf at a time.
A Wall You Want: The Wall by Samsung
What better way to make the most of your space than by mounting your TV to the wall? Uh, how about just making the whole wall a freakin' TV? Spanning a ridiculous 146 inches, this monster screen takes game-day viewing to a whole new level. With a pixel pitch at a ludicrously close range of 0.84 millimeters, the picture looks so good you'll have to be careful not to walk onto the field at Super Bowl LIII.
Life In Americano: The Breville Barista Express
You love coffee, so why not add espresso to your home arsenal with the latest from Breville? The Barista Express has a 1600W thermal coil for ultimate temperature control, a premium grade conical burr grinder, and 15 bars of pressure to extract more flavor than a snuff chewing Texas steer.
Adding a new-age espresso machine to your setup will help you live sustainably, keep you well-caffeinated, and ensure you save money.
Keep It Clean, Bro: The POWERbot R7040 Vacuum by Samsung
Men aren't known for their cleaning prowess. Why not get yourself a sidekick to help tackle the dirt? The POWERbot R7040 sucks like a champ, can be coached wirelessly via your smartphone, automatically detects surface types to adjust sucking power, and comes with a Hepa-style washable filter. It even has Tom Brady-esque quarterback vision to dodge all your furniture and avoid any socks.
All this at a price you won’t hate. You have better things to do with your time than dance the old vacuum jig. The POWERbot has your floors covered. There's even a Storm Trooper edition.
Cover Your Six: The Wyze V2 Security Cam
A man's home is his sanctuary. What better way to ensure an uninterrupted hang session than by securing the church-of-you with the economical Wyze V2. At $25, this security cam is the best bang for your buck. Touting 1080 HD live stream directly to your smartphone, night vision, sound and motion detection, two-way talk back, and free 14 day rolling cloud storage, it does everything you need for a fraction of the price.
A Man's Dream Can: The Kohler Numi 2.0
Living in the 21st century isn’t always an easy feat for the wild beast called man. Sometimes man caves aren’t possible. But every house has a bathroom in which to unwind on the ridiculously expensive and exquisite Numi 2.0 by Kohler.
With Alexa integration, you can fine-tune your afternoon getaway to suit your mood, using built-in speakers, ambient light settings, and seat and foot warmers. Bask in a cerulean glow as you settle in barefoot for an episode of Hardcore History. There are user settings for up to six different users, meaning every person in your house can have their own custom experience (or it can be our little secret).
A man can dream.
