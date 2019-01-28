James Bond Meets Gordon Ramsay: The Bosch PAI

Every once in a blue moon, something comes along that you didn’t know you needed. In this case, it's because it hadn’t been invented yet. Enter PAI by Bosch. This kitchen marvel revolutionizes virtual integration by projecting a touch screen directly onto your countertop.

Not only can you swipe through Pinterest recipes with meat- and oil-stained fingers, or call mom to ask for her secret ingredient in the Chicken Paprikash, the device can send cooking instructions directly to your oven via apps like Home Connect.

Ladies love it when we cook and this little gizmo is pioneering the future of kitchen appliances one meatloaf at a time.