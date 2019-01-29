Living / Fun / Food & Drink
Scotch whisky

Peated Scotch Whisky Is The Spirit You Need To Survive Winter

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Johnce (Getty Images)

There’s no better time to get to know peated Scotch whisky than winter. That’s because, for many of us, this season tends to be devoid of sunlight, rather chilly, and fairly bleak. These are the best conditions for whisky-drinking of all kind, but they are especially good for smoky whisky.

In order to fully enjoy this season, you need to learn about one of Scotland’s truly delicious Scotch whisky styles: the smoky, peated whisky made by the likes of Ardbeg, Laphroaig, and Bruichladdich (among others).

So put on your favorite sweats, find a seat, grab a blanket, and pour yourself a dram because you’re about to learn all about peated Scotch whisky.

