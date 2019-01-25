Oreo Finally Figured Out That People Like Creme More Than Cookies

Photo: Michael Burrell (Getty Images)

Oreos have been available for over 100 years. For most of those years, the tried and true regular white creme filling sandwiched between two chocolate cookies was good enough. Over time, the brand realized that some people preferred the taste of the filling more than the cookies themselves.

As children, we all saw some soulless, anti-social playmate who would twist open their Oreos, eat the creme filling and then put the empty cookies back together before putting it back into the container to eventually ruin someone else’s day. For those people (and those of us who actually ate the whole cookie), Oreo launched a Double Stuf Oreo in 1974 and the Mega Stuf Oreo in 2013. This year, creme-aholics will be happy to hear the brand just launched its most creme-filled cookie yet.

The new Oreo is called the Most Stuf Oreo and (you guessed it) it has by far the most creme filling of any Oreo before. But, that’s not all. To introduce the world to this monstrous amount of filling, the company is launching a promotion called “The Stuf Inside” beginning Feb. 4 and lasting until National Oreo Day on March 6.

“People love playing with OREO – from finding new ways to interact with the brand, to dunking their cookies and dreaming up their own unique flavor ideas – we love to find new ways to share that playful spirit with our fans,” Justin Parnell, Senior Director, OREO brand said in a press release. “The Stuf Inside promotion uses technology to give fans a new, fun way to engage with OREO by scanning an OREO cookie to unlock a playful virtual experience with deliciously unexpected prizes.”

Prizes include an Oreo-themed Jeep Wrangler (who wouldn’t want to drive around in that branded vehicle?), an Oreo iRobot Roomba, and Oreo K2 snowboard, and other branded prizes. To win, all you need to do is buy Mega Stuf Oreos and scan your Oreos to see if you won. Yes, we literally mean that you scan your individual cookies. Just visit www.thestufinside.com and scan your eligible Oreo cookies with a smartphone or tablet to see if you won any prizes.