Fun / Sex and Relationships
Risky Tips

Risky Tips [With Kate Quigley]: The Do And Don’ts of DMs

by Mandatory Editors

This week’s edition of Risky Tips has Kate Quigley, lady comedian and #DateFails extraordinaire, moving direct messages in the right direction.

We’ve all done it: slid our DMs in boxes where they may or may not belong. When it comes to direct messaging, there’s a right way and there’s a wrong way. Actually, mostly just wrong ways. But if you’re going to do it, you might as well do it with a little help from Kate, which is why she’s going to navigate for you the dos and don’ts of social media and the slippery world of DMs.

Kate Quigley’s riskiest tip: Drawing The Proverbial Line In The Sheets

Follow Kate on Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube.