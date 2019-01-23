Stephen Colbert’s ‘Shutdown Mug’ Raises Money For Unpaid Federal Workers

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS (Getty Images)

In the past, we wrote about how the partial government shutdown is affecting the craft brewing industry. That was all about how breweries are unable to release new beer because they can’t get the new labels approved. Well, as the shutdown nears 30 days, there are much more important things to worry about than beer. That’s because over 800,00 federal workers are currently working without pay.

That means that many can’t pay their mortgages, car payments, various bills, and even afford food. Just like us, Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show has noticed this. That’s why CBS is selling a special mug to help benefit the unpaid federal workers.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Shutdown Mug is available for purchase on at the CBS store online for $14.99. It’s a simple white mug adorned with the phrase “Don’t even talk to me until I’ve had my paycheck.” Remove the word “paycheck” and insert “coffee” and you can see where the phrase originated. One-hundred percent of the profits go to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit that in the past was used to feed millions of Americans after natural disasters.

They’re flying off the shelves! 100% of our profits go to @chefjoseandres Penn Ave kitchen for furloughed federal workers! Plus they hold liquid! https://t.co/Rc254uaptF — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 18, 2019

Now, the charity is being used to feed furloughed government workers and their families. Andrés took to Twitter recently to draw attention to this problem that doesn’t seem like it will have a resolution any time soon.

“Today we face another type of disaster in the United States. More than 800,000 federal workers are without a job. Many millions of Americans are gonna go through hard times,” the chef said in a video he shared on Twitter.

Beginning last Wednesday, Andrés’ team opened a kitchen and café on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. The restaurant will serve free hot meals for federal works with a valid ID from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.