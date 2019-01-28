5 Kinds Of Items You Can (And Should) Toss In The Washing Machine

Photo: Manuel Breva Colmeiro (Getty Images)

The apex of adulthood is having your own washer and dryer. If you’ve already unlocked this level of achievement, we’re jealous. However, are you getting the most use out of this appliance? Of course you’re using it for clothes, towel, and linens, but what about items you’re less likely to toss into the washing machine? There are tons of items that can easily and efficiently be cleaned with a journey through the delicate cycle, and we’re here to tell you what they are. Before we do that, here are some tips to make sure you maximize your washing experience.

First of all, wash most of these things with cold water, on the delicate cycle, and then air dry. This is the safest way to ensure your goods will stay intact. Secondly, if what you’re washing stinks, add a half-cup of vinegar to the wash. A word to the wise: a lot of these smaller, more delicate items will have a better trip in the washer if you put them in a mesh bag. This variety pack from Bagail comes in several sizes and won’t break the bank. If you’re not at this point in your self-help journey, go ahead and avoid the mesh bag. It’s your stuff, maybe you want to spend money replacing your belongings.

1/5 Pet Beds, Collars, and Leashes According to science, Fido has a mouth that's cleaner than yours, but we guarantee his bed, collar, and leash aren't. Leashes and collars can be placed inside mesh bags and washed on delicate. When it comes to pet beds, most unzip so they can be washed. Before you do this, give it a once over with the vacuum to loosen some of the hair and make washing easier. Then pop it in the dryer for 15 to 20 minutes, and let it air dry the rest of the way. Photo: Blaine Harrington III (Getty Images)

2/5 Reusable Grocery Bags Reusable grocery bags have become a sort of all-purpose item we use for everything, which means the same bag you use to transport raw meat from the store you may use for other, less bloody reasons. Because of this, you should wash reusable bags on the regular. Most cloth and vinyl bags will survive a regular cycle wash with towels or other similarly colored items. Photo: Stefanie Grewel (Getty Images)

3/5 Backpacks and Gym Bags Between regular daily use, going to the gym, and random adventuring, your backpack gets a lot of action. But does it ever get cleaned? If you just got disgusted with yourself, chill out and toss it in your washing machine with similar colored items. However, if you don't have a mesh bag that's big enough for your bag, just turn it inside out and re-zip it up. This will keep the straps from getting tangled and ripped. Then air dry like a champ. Photo: Jordan Siemens (Getty Images)

4/5 Shower Liners and Bath Mats Sure, you can take your shower liner down and scrub off the filth and mildew. Or you can do the next best thing and toss it in with your bath towels and bath mat. Don't wash a shower liner or bath mat solo or it could throw off the balance of your machine; it will need something else in there. Since towel and liners both live in the bathroom, wash them together so it becomes a habit. And while we're at it, when was the last time you've cleaned any of those things? Yea. Get to it. Photo: Feng Zhao (Getty Images)



5/5 Yoga Mat As a woke dude, you probably own a yoga mat and use it on the regular. But did you know yoga mats are one of the most disgusting items on earth? You literally sweat into it, and if you're using it in shared spaces, other people are potentially doing it, too. There's an easy fix though: wipe down your mat with disinfecting wipes regularly. Then toss your yoga mat into the washing machine on delicate cycle every other month to deep clean it. Hang it out to dry and meditate on how much less gross you are. Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Tidiness tips: Fix Your Entire Life Using The KonMari Method

Is there anything unusual you use your washing machine for? If so share the deets in the comments!