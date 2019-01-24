Score A Free Hotel Room For Super Bowl Baby-Making

Photo: gilaxia (Getty Images)

February is a baby-making month. Between the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, people plan to get busy. While your focus might be on whether the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams will win the big game, Hotels.com is more focused on the action after the action, and the website wants to give you a free hotel room in which to celebrate.

Every year, Super Bowl-winning cities report baby booms nine months after the game. This comes as a result of the, um, passionate celebrating going on after the big win. So, this year Hotels.com is offering a deal to seal the deal. After the big game, you could win a free one-night hotel stay on Hotels.com in which to celebrate and potentially make a Super Bowl baby. (Unless you want to simply enjoy a free hotel room as any sane person would.)

Here’s how it works: fans will only have 24 hours to enter to win one of 53 free hotel rooms up for grabs. Starting Feb. 3, immediately after the Super Bowl champs are named, visit BigGameBabies.com within the 24-hour window for a chance to win.

And if that’s not enough to get you in the mood, Hotels.com has provided a sexy playlist to get you and your significant other ready for all that post-game babymaking. Meow.