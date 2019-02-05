Aphrodisiac Cocktails To Get You In The Mood This Valentine’s Day

Photo: Cultura RM Exclusive/Antonio Saba (Getty Images)

February is the month for love, whether that’s love for someone you’re already with or the potential love that might be just around the corner. But not everyone has an easy time finding love. It’s as elusive as a funny Adam Sandler movie after 2005 or a dish that isn’t overpowered by adding only a pinch of cilantro. Luckily, there are ways to find love that don’t involve completely changing your personality in order to get someone to like you. That’s because there are various substances in nature called aphrodisiacs (or “love drugs”) that, when consumed, naturally increase the libido. Our favorite way to consume them? In a cocktail, of course.



Obviously, if someone doesn’t already have feelings for you, drinking a cocktail containing an aphrodisiac isn’t really going to do anything to free you from the annual cycle of spending every Valentine’s Day with a tub of Ben and Jerry’s while you binge watch Netflix.

But if you do have a better half or a crush with whom to celebrate Valentine’s Day, do yourself a favor and make them a drink.

1/6 Black Magic From W Punta de Mita, Mexico, Black Magic gets its love kick from cardamom. Many cultures believe that the spice is a potent aphrodisiac known to help men in the bedroom by increasing blood flow and releasing muscular tension. The drink includes dry hibiscus, activated charcoal, Ancho Reyes liqueur, pineapple puree, and cardamom. Ingredients: 8 raspberries 1 ounce of pineapple puree 1/2 ounce of ginger 5 grams of dry hibiscus 2 grams of activated charcoal 1/2 ounce of Ancho Reyes liqueur 1/2 ounce of Campari liqueur 1/2 ounce of Absolute vodka 2 teaspoons of Licor 43 1/2 ounce of natural syrup 1/2 ounce of cranberry juice 1 piece of cardamom 2 grams of silver pastry dust Photo: W Punta de Mita

2/6 Down and Dirty Pineapple Martini From Flame at Hedonism II in Negril, Jamaica, the Down and Dirty Pineapple Martini is a sweet, tropical drink full of vitamin C (a hormone booster). Pineapple is also a well-known antioxidant on top of being a great source of thiamine, the nutrient that gives us energy for a healthy sex drive. The drink itself also contains the vodka of your choice, orange liqueur, and lime juice. Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounce pineapple juice 1 ounce vodka 1 ounce orange juice 1/2 ounce lime juice Directions: Shake ingredients together in a cocktail shaker with ice, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy! Photo: Hedonism II

3/6 Sage Advice From the Sea-Guini at Opal Sand Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida, this cocktail is made with egg whites. For centuries, egg whites have been considered to be an aphrodisiac as they are known to boost testosterone and energy. This cocktail blends an egg white with Stoli vodka, simple syrup, fresh lemon, sage leaves, and fig preserve. Ingredients: 2 ounces Stoli 1 ounce of simple syrup 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice 1 egg white 5 sage leaves 1 tablespoon of fig preserve Directions: Add all ingredients to shaker starting with egg white and lemon juice first and dry shake without ice. Add remaining ingredients with ice and shake until chilled. Double strain, pour into a martini glass, and garnish with sage a spray of rhubarb bitters. Photo: Opal Sand Resort

4/6 Smoked Chocolate Old Fashioned From Qespi Bar at JW Marriot El Convento Cusco in Peru, the Smoked Chocolate Old Fashioned utilizes one of the most well-known aphrodisiacs: chocolate. Known for its ability to stimulate a sense of well-being because of the chemical phenethylamine, chocolate is the perfect ingredient to add a little excitement to your Valentine’s Day cocktails. This cocktail is made with chocolate from the nearby Quillabamba region, Bourbon, vermouth rosso, vanilla bitter, and citrus bitters. Ingredients: 2 ounces Jim Beam whiskey 1 ounce Cacao Liqour 1/4 ounce Mancino rosso vermouth Splash vanilla and chocolate bitters Splash citrico bitters 1 vanilla bean Directions: Mix all ingredients in glass. Add vanilla bean and then incorporate smoke. Incorporate citrus bitter in cognac glass with ball of ice. Release the smoke and serve drink in cognac glass. Add vanilla bitter and garnish with orange peel. Photo: JW Marriott



5/6 Sparkling Strawberry From Lido Beach Resort in Sarasota, Florida, Sparkling Strawberry is a great source of vitamin C, which helps increase estrogen levels and helps with blood flow. The cocktails contains muddled strawberries, vodka, lemon juice, agave nectar, and sparkling wine. Ingredients: 1 1/4 ounces Titos 2 ounces muddled strawberries 3 ounces real lemon sour 100 percent organic agave nectar Champagne or Prosecco Directions: Shake all ingredients. Pour over ice in glass. Top off with Champagne or Prosecco. Photo: Lido Beach Resort

6/6 Spicy Señorita From VASO at the AC Hotel Columbus Dublin in Ohio, the Spicy Señorita gets its kick from chili peppers, an aphrodisiac known to stimulate the production of endorphins while speeding up your heart rate. The drink itself is made with Espolon tequila, mezcal, apple cider lime, and chili syrup with a chili pepper garnish. Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Espolon Silver Tequila 1/4 ounce Vida Mezcal 3/4 ounce Ohio apple cider 3/4 ounce lime juice 3/4 ounce chili-infused simple syrup Directions: Shake all ingredients. Double strain over ice in a chili salt rimmed rock glass. Garnish with a single Thai red pepper. Photo: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

