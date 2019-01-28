New Survey Takes a Bite Out of Our Burger-and-Fries Eating Habits

We aren’t breaking any new ground by saying that burgers pair well with French fries. When we stop into a restaurant for a casual dinner and the menu greets us with a house burger, we are definitely not opting for the macaroni salad or chips in lieu of the crispy, salty French fries. These magically fried potatoes go together with burgers even better than many other famous duos including Batman and Robin, peanut butter and jelly, Lennon and McCartney, and even Kenan and Kel. We can all agree that burgers and fries were made for each other. But, according to a recent survey, it appears we can’t agree the order they should be eaten.

Restaurant Choice surveyed 1,000 people (500 in the U.S. and 500 people in the U.K.) about their burger and French fry-eating habits and the results show that there are three different types of burger and fries eaters.

The first is “The Isolationist.” These impatient, organized burger fans eat all of their fries or burger before moving on to the other. The “Mind-Changer” eats some of the burger, then all of the fries, or vice-versa. The last eater is the “Alternator.” This eater (the only one who doesn’t seem absolutely crazy) munches on their burger and fries alternatively and intermittently throughout the meal until both items are consumed.

According to the survey, in America, under a third (27.5 percent) of eaters start with the burger and alternate until the meal is finished. What are the other 2/3 of people thinking? If you’re under the age of 35, you’re more likely to be an alternator in the U.S. In this age group, 40.5 percent of people enjoy mixing it up. But, in the U.K., the under-35 group is more likely to be isolationists (33.5 percent of people fell into this category).

This begs the question: which type are you? Do you feel the need to eat a little of everything before finishing your meal? Do you eat your whole burger or all of your fries before you start on the second item? Or are you a complete lunatic who just can’t make up their mind?