Take Your Taste Buds On A Trip Around The World With M&M’s Newest Flavors

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket (Getty Images)

When we were kids, there wasn’t a lot of options for M&M’s fans. We had our tried and true regular M&M’s, Peanut M&M’s, and a few other less desirable flavors. But now it seems as if the candy-coated chocolate brand is on a mission to keep strides with Oreo and its relentless tide of flavors (although we have no way of proving this conspiracy theory). Either way, new, unique candy flavors are always welcomed by us.

In recent years, M&M’s has launched myriad flavors, including pretzel, birthday cake, and even candy corn. Its latest foray into Odd-Flavor-Ville is the “Flavor Vote” campaign. The brand wants each of us to try Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and English Toffee Peanut and tell them what we think.

“With M&M’S Flavor Vote back this year, we’re thrilled for our fans to vote and are sure the three internationally-inspired flavors will excite their taste buds,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, brand director of M&M’S, in a press release. “We believe flavors have the power to transport you, and this time, we are making that journey a reality by offering participating fans the chance to win a trip around the world.”

The new flavors will be available nationwide on Jan. 28 and you’ll be able to vote on your favorite at www.flavorvote.mms.com or by texting the word ‘vote’ to 84444. If you have so much free time that you can spend it voting for M&M’s flavors, you can do so once per day until the contest’s conclusion on May 17. The flavor that receives the most votes will continue to be made. The others will disappear into the abyss of lost flavors never to be seen again.