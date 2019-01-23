Dads Everywhere Toast Disneyland’s First Brewery

Photo: Dan Gold / EyeEm (Getty Images)

They call Southern California’s Disneyland “the happiest place on earth.” Well, for fans of beer, it might also soon be referred to as the tipsiest place on earth. That’s because Ballast Point Brewpub, Disneyland’s first brewery, just opened at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

For years, it seemed that the only way to get a buzz on at any of the Disney theme parks was to visit the various countries at Disney World’s Epcot in Florida and enjoy a German beer, a Mexican margarita, or French Champagne. All this without even having to leave the park. Sadly, Disneyland doesn’t have its own Epcot and thus no way to “drink around the world.”

In the past, Disneyland visitors hoping to imbibe had to do so at California Adventure, as the park has wine and cocktail bars. Or they’d have to find their way into Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. But, even with various alcohol choices at Downtown Disney District, there had never been a brewpub. That is, until now.

“Ballast Point is born and raised in Southern California, so we’re particularly excited to strengthen our relationship with the local Anaheim community and beyond this, the many guests who visit Disneyland each year,” Ben Dollard, president of Ballast Point said in a press release. “This new location also gives our passionate brewing and culinary teams the perfect place to test new and inventive offerings, as we welcome longtime Ballast Point fans and introduce new guests to our brand.”

This 4,00 square foot, glass-enclosed, family-friendly brewpub is home to over fifty Ballast Point beers, 100 tap lines, and a menu of bar and pub favorites. It’s also the perfect place to duck into and have a beer while you get away from the onslaught on Disney mascots bombarding you at every turn.