New Era Ambassadors Curren Caples And Louie Lopez Join Forces For Rocket Power Cap Collection
Photo: New Era
New Era has a fresh collaboration that’s a total blast from the past. Their new line was envisioned with the help of New Era Action Sports Ambassadors and professional skaters Curren Caples and Louie Lopez. The duo says they spent their downtime watching Rocket Power on Nickelodeon when they weren’t grinding out gnarly new tricks. Together, they teamed up with New Era to design a limited edition Rocket Power Collection featuring a variety of 59FIFTY and 9TWENTY caps showcasing some of the show’s most iconic characters and phrases.
Here’s a sneak peek for you.
1/14
Rocket Power Twister 59Fifty Fitted Cap
Photo: New Era
2/14
Rocket Power Twister 59Fifty Fitted Cap
Photo: New Era
3/14
Rocket Power Squid 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
4/14
Rocket Power Squid 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
5/14
Rocket Power Squid 59Fifty Fitted Cap
Photo: New Era
6/14
Rocket Power Shoobies 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
7/14
Rocket Power 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
8/14
Rocket Power Black 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
9/14
Rocket Power Reggie 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
10/14
Rocket Power Reggie 59Fifty Fitted Cap
Photo: New Era
11/14
Rocket Power Otto 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
12/14
Rocket Power Otto 59Fifty Fitted Cap
Photo: New Era
13/14
Rocket Power 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
14/14
Rocket Power Lame-O 9Twenty Adjustable Cap
Photo: New Era
Is this New Era collaboration exactly what you need to revisit your skate rat childhood? Let us know in the comments!
