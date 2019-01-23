Living / Gear / Style
New Era Rocket Collection

New Era Ambassadors Curren Caples And Louie Lopez Join Forces For Rocket Power Cap Collection

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: New Era

New Era has a fresh collaboration that’s a total blast from the past. Their new line was envisioned with the help of New Era Action Sports Ambassadors and professional skaters Curren Caples and Louie Lopez. The duo says they spent their downtime watching Rocket Power on Nickelodeon when they weren’t grinding out gnarly new tricks. Together, they teamed up with New Era to design a limited edition Rocket Power Collection featuring a variety of 59FIFTY and 9TWENTY caps showcasing some of the show’s most iconic characters and phrases.

Here’s a sneak peek for you.

