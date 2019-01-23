New Era Ambassadors Curren Caples And Louie Lopez Join Forces For Rocket Power Cap Collection

Photo: New Era

New Era has a fresh collaboration that’s a total blast from the past. Their new line was envisioned with the help of New Era Action Sports Ambassadors and professional skaters Curren Caples and Louie Lopez. The duo says they spent their downtime watching Rocket Power on Nickelodeon when they weren’t grinding out gnarly new tricks. Together, they teamed up with New Era to design a limited edition Rocket Power Collection featuring a variety of 59FIFTY and 9TWENTY caps showcasing some of the show’s most iconic characters and phrases.

Here’s a sneak peek for you.

1/14 Rocket Power Twister 59Fifty Fitted Cap Photo: New Era

2/14 Rocket Power Twister 59Fifty Fitted Cap Photo: New Era

3/14 Rocket Power Squid 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

4/14 Rocket Power Squid 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era



5/14 Rocket Power Squid 59Fifty Fitted Cap Photo: New Era

6/14 Rocket Power Shoobies 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

7/14 Rocket Power 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

8/14 Rocket Power Black 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era



9/14 Rocket Power Reggie 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

10/14 Rocket Power Reggie 59Fifty Fitted Cap Photo: New Era

11/14 Rocket Power Otto 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

12/14 Rocket Power Otto 59Fifty Fitted Cap Photo: New Era



13/14 Rocket Power 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

14/14 Rocket Power Lame-O 9Twenty Adjustable Cap Photo: New Era

Is this New Era collaboration exactly what you need to revisit your skate rat childhood? Let us know in the comments!