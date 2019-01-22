Living / Entertainment / Life Hacks / Style
Marie Kondo Tidiness Tips

Fix Your Life With Netflix Favorite Marie Kondo’s Tidiness Tips

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: BURGER (Getty Images)

A pint-sized Japanese woman obsessed with being “tidy” has taken the world by storm. Marie Kondo, star of the hit Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo believes “tidiness” will fix your life. She’s also authored the book the show is based on, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Basically, if everywhere you turn there’s a disgusting mess, Marie’s your Uncle Sam…she wants you.

Marie believes that order can magically change people. Judging from the results of her show, she’s not wrong. According to her method, if what you seek is peace, you must first sift through everything you own to find it. Perhaps it’s a simple way for Americans to declutter and end their addiction to acquiring more stuff. Basically, it’s a guide to knowing what you can let go of so you can finally grow and here’s how to do it.

Self-improvement: Ways To Become A Better Man In 2019

Early to bed: How These Celebs Hacked The Sleep Game To Be More Successful

In case you haven’t seen it, check out the trailer for Marie Kondo’s hit show and be inspired by what tidiness can do for you.

Are you inspired to change your life by changing your habits associated with being tidy? Do you think the KonMarie method could at least make it easier to locate the things you own? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.