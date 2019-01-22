Bluetooth Basketball Shoes May Give You a Step Up on Someone Bigger Than You

Photo: technotr (Getty Images)

Nike is putting itself at the forefront of sneaker technology, debuting new basketball shoes that are more technical than anything you’ve ever worn. The company this week revealed their Nike Adapt BB, a pair of hoops sneakers so advanced you’ll probably have to read instructions on how to properly use them.

The sneakers are laceless and adjust to the contours of your feet. So no matter how chubby or narrow your foot is, the Adapt BB will snuggle those hoofs of yours as you stomp competition on the courts.

Not only are these things outfitted with a motorized device in the arch to tighten the shoe without standard laces, but they also have Bluetooth capability. With an app you download on your smartphone, you can command the Adapts to tighten based on various presets you can customize. These shoes are literally smarter than any sneakers out there.

Just like any other smart device, the shoes need to be charged to maintain power. They’re not like your iPhone, though, because you don’t have to charge them every night after long days of use. The Adapts only need to be juiced up every 10 to 14 days, and they do so wirelessly by placing them on a pad. This is good news in the case you were worried you had to charge your shoes on your nightstand or kitchen counter. Well, you can if you want, but maybe don’t put your dirty shoes the same place food sits.

This is Nike’s third edition of self-lacing shoes, following the Nike Mag (see Marty McFly’s shoes from Back to the Future Part II) and Hyperadapt 1.0. The company is hoping this relatively new technology becomes more of a regular thing in the future. But if you’re a lace purist, don’t worry because Nike still intends to mass produce shoes with laces for the foreseeable future.

The Nike Adapt BB comes out on Feb. 17 and will run you $350. In the meantime, you can see how they perform with this footage of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum putting in work while wearing them.