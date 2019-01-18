Skittles Takes Its 2019 Super Bowl Commercial To Broadway

Photo: Otto Greule Jr. (Getty Images)

Super Bowl commercials are really expensive. Last year, a 30-second spot cost $5 million dollars. That’s why, instead of paying all of that cash for a short commercial, Skittles instead opted not to have one.

In its place, the candy brand made a special commercial starring Friends star David Schwimmer that they literally only showed to one person. This year, while still not paying for a Super Bowl ad, the brand is bringing its message of zany, fruit-flavored candy madness to a different crowd. That’s because Skittles is producing a Broadway musical.

The 30-minute show is being called Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and it will consist of only one performance on Feb. 3 (not surprisingly, the same day as the Super Bowl). Most of the 17-member cast has been announced, but the official page is hinting at a surprise celebrity guest.

The show will be performed at the 1,500-seat theatre at New York’s Town Hall and was written by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Will Enno. It will feature original songs that will be available after the performance exclusively on Spotify.

The best part? Instead of paying a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 30-second Super Bowl commercial, the proceeds from the sales of tickets is going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit organization.

If you want to see this likely over-the-top Skittles-fest in person, you better grab a ticket soon. Tickets range from $30 to $200 and are almost sold out.