Skittles Takes Its 2019 Super Bowl Commercial To Broadway

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Otto Greule Jr. (Getty Images)

Super Bowl commercials are really expensive. Last year, a 30-second spot cost $5 million dollars. That’s why, instead of paying all of that cash for a short commercial, Skittles instead opted not to have one.

In its place, the candy brand made a special commercial starring Friends star David Schwimmer that they literally only showed to one person. This year, while still not paying for a Super Bowl ad, the brand is bringing its message of zany, fruit-flavored candy madness to a different crowd. That’s because Skittles is producing a Broadway musical.

The 30-minute show is being called Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and it will consist of only one performance on Feb. 3 (not surprisingly, the same day as the Super Bowl). Most of the 17-member cast has been announced, but the official page is hinting at a surprise celebrity guest.

The show will be performed at the 1,500-seat theatre at New York’s Town Hall and was written by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Will Enno. It will feature original songs that will be available after the performance exclusively on Spotify.

This year’s biggest ad won’t be on the Big Game, it’s coming to Broadway and YOU can be a part of it. Buy tickets via the link in bio.

The best part? Instead of paying a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 30-second Super Bowl commercial, the proceeds from the sales of tickets is going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a nonprofit organization.

If you want to see this likely over-the-top Skittles-fest in person, you better grab a ticket soon. Tickets range from $30 to $200 and are almost sold out.