Next Level Threads: Rainy Day Apparel That Won’t Leave You Drenched
Photo: Shironosov (Getty Images)
With the ultra-weird weather patterns occurring across the country, you really have to be ready for anything. When the weather vacillates between super burning hot and cold AF, you’ve got to up the ante on your wardrobe. Because of this, it’s best to be like a boy scout and be prepared. Especially when dealing with rainy weather. Here are our picks for the best wet-weather accessories, including those for people who aren’t happy when it rains.
Mr. Minimalist
Some dudes don't want to have to think about the weather. If you're one of them, a couple of key pieces that will transition in and out of the rain are Nike's Waterproof Classic Cortez Nylon OG and Marmot's Minimalist Lightweight Waterproof Jacket. Both pieces wear well in and out of the rain, but more importantly, they can be worn year-round.
Photos: Amazon and Nike
Mr. Stylish
If you've got somewhere to be and need to impress, we're talking to you. Rain or shine, being stylish doesn't stop. To complete this rainy day look we paired Sawadikaa Men's Single-Breasted Raincoat with Collar and Cuff's Umbrella and the Nunn Bush Chelsea Boot. These pieces will work well separately, as well as together, so you can mix and match them with the rest of your impeccable wardrobe.
Photos: Amazon
Mr. Manly
You're better than rain. Manlier. So why not let everyone know your personal brand can be expressed even when the sky is crying? Eletop's Waterproof Jacket in camouflage works perfectly with those Timberland Contrast Boots you definitely already own.
Photos: Amazon
Mr. Basic Bro
Yo. Being cool is a full-time job. Trust us. We know. With Decrum's Slim-Fit Motorcycle Jacket and Vans Sk8 Hi MTE, you can keep fooling everyone about who you are while staying dry.
Photos: Amazon
Mr. Wake and Bake
Look: some people can't be bothered to deal with the elements. So keeping it simple is key. If you're this kind of dude, try the Terra Hiker Rain Poncho with Bravepanda's Rubber Boots. This way you'll stay warm and dry when you're outside toking up.
Photos: Amazon
