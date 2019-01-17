Next Level Threads: Rainy Day Apparel That Won’t Leave You Drenched

Photo: Shironosov (Getty Images)

With the ultra-weird weather patterns occurring across the country, you really have to be ready for anything. When the weather vacillates between super burning hot and cold AF, you’ve got to up the ante on your wardrobe. Because of this, it’s best to be like a boy scout and be prepared. Especially when dealing with rainy weather. Here are our picks for the best wet-weather accessories, including those for people who aren’t happy when it rains.

Winter wear: Cold Weather Accessories To Protect Your Neck

Au revoir: Things You Need To Ditch For The Best 2019 Possible

What do you think is the essential rainy day accessory? Let us know in the comments!