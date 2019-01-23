Forget Flowers and Give Your Valentine a Peanut Butter and Chocolate Bouquet Instead

Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. That means it’s officially time to start thinking about what you’re going to give that special someone in your life to show them how important they are to you. You can go the classic route (albeit cliché) and grab a heart-shaped box of overpriced Swiss chocolates and pair it with a heartfelt card that you found after five minutes of looking and a bouquet of roses (or some other romantic flower). Or, you can give them something they’ll really like. Something made with chocolate and peanut butter that truly says, “you’re the one for me.”

Flowers, like some relationships, wither up and die. You wouldn’t want your lame Valentine’s Day gift to give your significant other the boost they need to finally kick you to the curb, would you? That’s why, instead of roses or tulips, this year give your loved one a bouquet made of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

If you really want to prove how “sweet on” someone you are, simply order this delicious bouquet from Walmart and Overstock for under $45. If that seems like a lot of money to spend on your valentine, then you obviously don’t really like them and you probably didn’t realize this bouquet is made up of 36 packages of Reese’s peanut butter cups and fake orange flowers. What’s not to love?

Also, if your sweetie doesn’t care for peanut butter-based candy, you can also purchase bouquets made out of Kit Kats, M&Ms, Baby Ruths, and even Twizzlers.