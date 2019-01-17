That College Beer Pong Habit Might Help Pay Your Student Loans

Photo: LightFieldStudios (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that college is expensive. It’s so expensive that many people are still paying off their student loans well into their 30s (or beyond). Some of these loans are being paid towards degrees they aren’t even using anymore. But, when we were in college, we didn’t worry about that very much. All we worried about was getting grades good enough that our parents let us stay so we could play beer pong, flip cup, and any number of beer-lympic events. It wasn’t until we finally graduated that we actually took time to look at the obscene amount of money we had to pay because of all that partying (and classes too!). It made us wonder why all that beer drinking couldn’t have magically helped pay our student loans. Well, now it can.

Natural Light, known widely as a beer most of us drank during our college years and not really much after, is pledging to give away more than $10 million during the next 10 years to help pay off student loans.

It’s called the College Debt Relief Program and it’s designed to help deal with the extremely sobering idea that our student loans are going to weigh down our professional and personal lives like a lead anchor until we finally manage to pay them off (when we’re 50).

Student debt sucks, so we’re giving away another $1M+ in 2019 and committing $10M over the next 10 years to help people pay down their loans – FOR REAL. College is for epic stories, not epic debt #NattyStories pic.twitter.com/dRvCu6PRGx — Natural Light (@naturallight) January 15, 2019

“Last year, the College Debt Relief Program had a major impact on the Natty community, both financially and emotionally. But, student debt in America continues to rise, so we’re coming back with an even stronger commitment that will make an impact well beyond 2019,” said Daniel Blake, senior director of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, in a press release.

According to Natty Light, more than 44 million Americans owe almost $1.5 trillion in student loans. The brand wants everyone to be able to move on in their lives without having to worry about this debt. That’s why this year alone, the brand is giving away $1 million. To get in on this action, all you need to do is post a video on social media before May 18 explaining why you went to college and why you deserve this cash. Make sure to include green dollar-sign tab found on the limited-edition cans in your video and use the hashtags #NattyStories and #Contest.