Preferential Treatment

The culture of sex tech is nothing new for CES. A new AI sex robot for men, Solana, made headlines last year (think: Finally A Sex Doll With Brains!) with its stimulating, ball-breaking smart technology. And there really was a VR porn booth (remember the video of the guy testing a VR headset and falling over? Imagine what the guys in the porn booth were doing). And in 2016 a blowjob simulation device was unveiled in the hallowed halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Which begs the question: why is CES popping a bone of contention over Dicarlo’s new sex toy?

The Consumer Technology Association, organizers of CES, had this to say about Osé: “The product does not fit into any of our existing product categories and should not have been accepted.”

Which sounds reasonable, except that the independent panel of industry judges (curiously consisting mainly of men) begged to differ, raising no qualms before welcoming the contentious product with open arms. “Osé clearly fits the robotics and drone category – and CTA’s own expert judges agree,” the panel said in response.

Clearly, the judges felt strongly in favor of the product, since they gave the damn thing an award.