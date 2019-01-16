Metallica Just Created The Most Rocking Beer Ever

Photo: People Images (Getty Images)

Recently, it seems like Metallica is all over the alcohol world. A few months back, we wrote about the band’s collaboration with famed whiskey distiller Dave Pickerell to craft a whiskey they called Blackened American Whiskey. It appears that entering the world of spirits wasn’t enough for the rock band as this week it was announced that Lars Ulrich and company would be launching their own beer.

The band and Arrogant Consortia (a Stone Brewing brand) are set to launch a collaboration called Enter Night Pilsner. Although the beer won’t be available until this spring, it will be a true partnership between the two iconic brands as members of Metallica and Stone were present for every step of the process to create this unique brew. This traditional Northern German Pilsner is loaded with hops as well as the bitter finish pale ale drinkers expect.

“The amount of ideals and outlooks that Metallica and Stone Brewing share are endless,” Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said in a press release. “I’m always blown away about how similar our paths forward have been. Our view of the worlds that we each inhabit, of creativity and process and sense of place in relation to our peers and ‘The Man’ are almost identical. This collaboration is beyond effortless and pure, and we can’t wait to share this incredible beverage with everyone out there.”

So, if you’re a fan of rock music and hoppy beers, look for this beer nationally during the first quarter of 2019. Pair it will Metallica’s whiskey to create the most rocking boilermaker of all time. But, make sure “Enter Sandman” is playing while you do it.