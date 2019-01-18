8 Women Who Rock Pantsuits Better Than Any Man

Photo: Laurent Viteur / Contributor (Getty Images)

To be a top tier leading lady in Hollywood, talent will never be enough. In fact, women have to be the whole package and learn how to navigate a man’s world with a stunning sensibility of a woman. In this way, the pantsuit has become a fashion staple for women who know sexy is a state of mind. When it comes to Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, these are the women who pop on the red carpet while stripping down to their…business suit. Because it’s all business in Hollywood, baby!

1/8 Charlize Theron This atomic blonde crushes on the red carpet consistently. Her ability to wear a suit like it's a slinky dress is why she didn't just make this list, she topped it. Photo: Laurent Viteur / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/8 Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe is a bombshell and a fiery hot leading lady who knows that menswear is simply womenswear once she puts it on. Monáe killed on the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet when she wore this crimson power suit with a train. Because, obviously, the only thing missing from a suit is the dress portion, which can obviously be added. Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer (Getty Images)

3/8 Nicole Kidman Menswear doesn't need to be drab. Nicole Kidman proves this by pairing a hot pink dress shirt with a black pantsuit. Societally, we've given the suit the label of menswear, but when styled appropriately, it's a genderless, timeless classic. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/8 Evan Rachel Wood Evan Rachel Wood should be one of the first names that pops into your head when you think of women who rock menswear. Time and again, the Westworld actress slayed the red carpet by individualizing three-piece pantsuits and making them her own. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/8 Julia Roberts This Hollywood power player has been playing up the suit life since well before it was chic. Here's a photo of Julia at the Mirror Mirror premiere in Los Angeles in 2012, proving that what's missing from menswear is obviously women. Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/8 Rihanna It's likely Rihanna is the "Only Girl In The World" you'd want to walk a red carpet with. Her ever-evolving sense of style gives her the ability to switch between personas without sacrificing style. Photo: Patrick McMullan / Contributor (Getty Images)

7/8 Kim Kardashian The woman famous for nothing absolutely knows how to utilize a pantsuit. Here, Kardashian keeps it simple with an oversized suit sans dress shirt. This makes the entire look sexy, but effortless, which is exactly what we wish this Kardashian was most of the time. Photo: Gary Gershoff / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/8 Sharon Stone Sharon Stone is so inherently sexy she figured out how to make the suit her own a long time ago. Instead of focusing on a dress shirt, she individualized a sexy black suit with a silk camisole and a pink fur stole. Is that fur real or fake? What is obviously real is Stone's ability to make you see her instead of the suit. Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

