Conor McGregor’s Clothing Line Prepares The Internet For Round 2

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

August McGregor, a fashion collaboration between luxury brand David August and MMA icon Conor McGregor, teased its next release on Instagram. The line consists of shirts, sweatshirts, and caps that combine McGregor’s knockout quality with the luxury associated with David August. The line’s initial drop sold out in 24 hours last fall, but soon you’ll be able to stock up. While the brand hasn’t announced an official date, Round 2 is set to launch soon.

In case you didn’t know, David August Heil is the tailor behind McGregor’s infamous “F*ck You” suit, an obvious Mandatory favorite. Initially, the fashion range was set to launch in the spring of 2018 but was delayed. When the clothes finally went on sale last October, they sold out immediately, giving the line instant credibility. It consisted of four t-shirts, two hoodies, and two caps, which can currently be found on sale at the August McGregor website.

McGregor says he and Heil talked about working together on the line for a while before getting serious about launching the line. “I credit David [Heil] with creating the look that has become a signature of mine and there’s no other person I know who understands how fashion can change a person — physically, mentally and emotionally.”

