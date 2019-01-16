A 2019 Trend We Love: Body-Positive Models

Photo: Nathan Congleton (Getty Images)

As we near the end of another decade, there’s a major turn of events our generation can proudly put its stamp on: body positivity within the modeling industry.

Arguably one of the most abusive and unfair industries in existence, modeling has been long overdue for a big shift. Thanks to the women below, we’re not just seeing an Ashley Graham-type model every blue moon, but an entire takeover of different body types, genders, and fighters who are smashing stereotypes around what it means to be beautiful.

If there’s one trend we love going into 2019, it’s that of models who aren’t afraid to show the world their true beauty are more popular than ever. Below are just a small handful of primary body-positive influencers worth following.

Marsha Elle

An amputee model who, according to People, continues to inspire kids with prosthetics at Shriners Hospital by being a counselor and mentor.

Denise Bidot

Denise is a plus-sized model and activist who is credited for helping to start the no-Photoshop movement. She’s happy to show off her bare stomach, including stretch marks and cellulite with no retouching whatsoever.

Tatyana McFadden

This Paralympic athlete doesn’t let anything stop her from achieving her athletic dreams. McFadden has garnered 17 medals, including a win at the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Jenny Gaither

Gaither doesn’t look like your stereotypical coach but she’s a master SoulCycle instructor and dancer who also started a non-profit called Movemeant Foundation, which fundraises to promote body positivity and athletic scholarships.

Allison Kimmey

Here’s another body-positive role model who’s more than just an Instagram celebrity. Kimmey has also started a non-profit called Girlphoria, whose mission is solely to empower young women.

Jessica Quinn

She lost her leg at the age of nine due to cancer and is now a model because “people don’t often look as they do in photographs.” Yes, Ms. Quinn, you are awesome.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow is a former America’s Next Top Model contestant who has a skin condition called vitiligo, which causes sections of her skin to lose pigment. She hasn’t let her condition stop her from conquering her dreams.

Precious Lee

Lee is one of the faces of Lane Bryant who also made history as the first black plus-size model in Vogue.

Iskra Lawrence

Lawrence has helped lead an “un-retouched” campaign, has been a Self magazine contributor, and has been an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association. She also undressed in a subway in New York City to promote body positivity.

Candice Huffine

This marathon finisher and model created a movement called @PSYouGotThis, meant to help inspire people of all sizes to take up running.

Jessamyn Stanley

Stanley is a body-positive model quickly gaining an impressive following who is also a fantastic yoga instructor.

Täo Porchon-Lynch

How many 100-year-olds do you know? How many do you know that are experts at yoga? Porchon-Lynch still serves an inspiration to every generation. One of her favorite mantras is, “This is going to be the best day of my life.”

Imogen Fox

She may be a person with a disability, but she doesn’t her disability define her.

Harnaam Kaur

Bullied because of her facial hair, Kaur has polycystic ovarian syndrome, which causes a hormone imbalance. It’s her condition that leads to growing a full beard. However, Kaur embraced her body as a teenager and hasn’t looked back. She even led a Ted Talk last spring.

Sabina Karlsson

Instead of conforming to an unhealthy weight, Karlsson listened to her body and joined the plus-size movement, embracing her real, natural, beautiful body.

Gina Susanna

Susanna battled eating disorders before embracing her body. Now she uses her story to inspire others, saying “life is too short to spend it at war with your body.”

Danielle Brooks

We know her as Taystee on Orange Is The New Black, but Brooks is also an open book on social media, posting about her struggles with self-esteem and her confidence. She’s also just as open about her victories, running her first Spartan Race last year.

It’s clear that people crave other people who are “real.” We hope this celebration of people who aren’t afraid to be themselves isn’t just a trend, but a movement that sticks for good.