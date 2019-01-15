Living / Life Hacks
No Resolution New Years Resolution

No Resolution Is The New New Year’s Resolution

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Ben Duffy for Mandatory

Look, even though we kicked off 2019 by shilling a variety of tips on how to slay your New Year’s resolutions, isn’t it all kind of pointless? Not that we don’t want you to worry about self-improvement. Obviously, your overall goal for the year should be taking things to the next level in all areas of your life. However, nothing’s more outdated than the concept of the “New Year’s resolution.”

How American to believe that the start of a new calendar year kicks off the self-improvement equivalent of a crash diet. Don’t fall for this garbage idea. If two weeks into the calendar year, you’re plugging along with your goals from last year, you’re crushing 2019. Jan. 1 shouldn’t change anything you’re doing and should simply highlight your ongoing dedication to becoming your best self.

