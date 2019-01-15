No Resolution Is The New New Year’s Resolution

Look, even though we kicked off 2019 by shilling a variety of tips on how to slay your New Year’s resolutions, isn’t it all kind of pointless? Not that we don’t want you to worry about self-improvement. Obviously, your overall goal for the year should be taking things to the next level in all areas of your life. However, nothing’s more outdated than the concept of the “New Year’s resolution.”

How American to believe that the start of a new calendar year kicks off the self-improvement equivalent of a crash diet. Don’t fall for this garbage idea. If two weeks into the calendar year, you’re plugging along with your goals from last year, you’re crushing 2019. Jan. 1 shouldn’t change anything you’re doing and should simply highlight your ongoing dedication to becoming your best self.

1/3 Progress Not Perfection Relieve yourself of expectations. This commonly puts people into a negative thought cycle that prevents them from accomplishing their goals. Simply go into the new year with a positive attitude and a can-do attitude. And if that doesn't exactly make you an overnight success, at least it will make you seem like less of an asshole to others. Photo: Konstantin Trubavin (Getty Images)

2/3 Willingness To Change For The Better Look. Rome wasn't built in a day, so to expect a complete life overhaul because it's a new calendar year is dumb. Instead of coming up with absurd goals you'll abandon in three weeks, make an ongoing resolution to change for the better. By making self-betterment the norm, you will implement a consistent behavior change. Plus, you're human and you're doomed to screw that up, too, so go back to the "progress not perfection" part and review it one more time. Photo: Michael Zwahlen / EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/3 Living Compassionately Cut yourself some slack. While you're at it, cut everyone else some also. We're all going through something. Everyone you know is suffering, so why make things worse? Exercising kindness in the form of compassion will transform your life faster than doing 100 sit-ups every day for 30 days, which you'll never do anyways. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)

