Whiskey Is The Latest Addition To Dogfish Head Brewery’s Boozy Offerings

Photo: Richard Theis / EyeEm (Getty Images)

In recent years, many well-known breweries have also opened distilleries. This includes craft-brewing favorites Southern Tier and Rogue. That club also includes one of the most inventive, envelope-pushing breweries in America: Dogfish Head. The well-known Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, company has been making spirits (as well as beer) since 2002. The distillery has already launched various gins, vodkas, and rums. It finally launched its own whiskey at the end of 2018.

Available in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and to anyone willing to drive to Dogfish Head, Alternate Takes Vol. 1 is a full-proof, experimental whiskey that’s finished in cask that previously held the distillery’s Barrel Honey Rum. This 90-proof whiskey comes in 750-milliliter bottles and is perfectly suited for cocktails or over ice.

“We approach each creative moment at Dogfish with a thirst to push new and out-of-the-ordinary ideas to the furthest limit, as no liquid concoction is out of bounds, and each take on it is part of our artistic journey,” said Sam Calagione, founder and CEO of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery & Dogfish Head Distilling Co., in a press release. “Our Alternate Takes whiskey series is an ode of sorts to the science of R&D distilling, and we’re super excited to share this creatively fresh take on Whiskey Finished in Rum Casks with our Delmarva friends.”

Alternative Takes begins its life as an ale made with specialty malts. It’s then fermented using Dogfish Head’s proprietary yeast (aptly named Doggie Ale yeast) right next to popular beers 60 Minute IPA and SeaQuench Ale. It’s aged at the distillery in new, charred American Oak barrels before being finished in rum casks. The result is a smooth, complex, whiskey with hints of toffee and honey.