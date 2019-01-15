10 Things That Need To Go ‘Bye’ In 2019

We’re happy 2019 is here. Just as any new year, it’s the perfect time to shed the old and begin anew. That being said, there are some trends from 2018 that need to go “bye” as soon as possible.

1/10 Hating on Craft Beers Looking at you, Bud Light. Is Anheuser-Busch really threatened by the craft beer movement enough to commit an entire commercial campaign making fun of the industry? We've been hearing "dilly dilly" for more than a year now. Time to make it stop. Craft brews are delicious. And so is a small business. Photo: Picture Alliance/Contributor (Getty Images)

2/10 Getting Asked at the Gas Pump if You Want a Car Wash No, we wouldn't. If we did, we would go to a car wash. Photo: macbosse (Getty Images)

3/10 DVDs It's 2019. Time to rip your collection and get rid of the clutter. There are several programs you can download to upload your DVD collection to the cloud. We recommend using Handbrake with Plex. Here's a nice Youtube video that breaks it down. Photo: Norberto Duarte/Stringer (Getty Images)

4/10 Using the Word 'Snowflake' Don't say "snowflake" unless it's actually in reference to frozen water falling from the sky. Otherwise, just stop, please. Photo: Jurgita Photography (Getty Images)



5/10 Making Fun of Millennials We get it. Older folks don't like us. They're not the first old grumps to have disdain for the younger generation following them. Move on. It's not completely our fault we're broke. And avocado toast is delicious. Photo: Flashpop (Getty Images)

6/10 Social Media 'Challenges' Some are cute and harmless, like our watermelon dress here. However, the loud minority of "challenges" that go viral continue to put people in danger. Please, friends, don't let friends social without a brain. Photo: Artur Debat (Getty Images)

7/10 Outrageous Gender Reveals Gender reveals were really cool in the beginning. But even the "exploding baseball" trick is tired. And for those who like to blow things up? Do yourself a favor and just wait until the baby is born next time, you know, like how humanity did it for the first 9,999 years. Photo: Logan Riely/Beam Imagination/Atlanta Braves (Getty Images)

8/10 Hating on Cats We get it. Cats aren't as lovable as dogs. But can't we just appreciate cats for what they are: independent ditch panthers who are affectionate when they want to be and vicious felines when they want to hunt? Photo: Lynda Raymond (Getty Images)



9/10 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' When we heard this show was still on television, we had to double check our phones to make sure we weren't stuck in a time warp. Why is "reality TV' still a thing, and why is this family still part of it? Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

10/10 Copy and Paste Facebook Hoaxes If we get another one of these messages on social media, we're going to scream so loud Mark Zuckerberg will hear us from Silicon Valley. It's not real. Enough, already.

