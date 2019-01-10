White Sneakers

There's nothing more American than the plain white sneaker. If we were going to classify any of these shoes as "all-American," it would have to be the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top. Ever since the brand released the All-Stars Basketball Shoe in 1917, it's managed to seamlessly figure out how to rebrand for each generation. From high tops to low tops and everything in between (Converse x Comme des Garçons, anyone?) Converse manages to consistently find its audience.

"Chucks" are perfect for everyday wear, but also bring a bit of personality to dress wear. With these in your arsenal, you'll always have something to wear, whatever the occasion.