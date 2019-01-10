Sip Your Way Through The NFL Playoffs With Beer From These Breweries

Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc (Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs are in full swing. After a full slate of wildcard games, we move on to the divisional round this week. That means that it’s a good time to be a football fan in cities like Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia (and San Diego, even though you don’t have a team anymore). But there’s another reason to be happy to be a fan of any of these cities.

That’s because they’re all home to a thriving brewing scene with many large and small craft breweries to choose from. You can feel proud to root on your favorite team this weekend while you sip on some locally made craft brews.

You can show your pride for your favorite team by drinking any local beer. But, if you really want to show your support, you’ll grab a sixer of Mandatory’s favorite brewery in each city. You can check out all of our choices below.

1/5 Chargers: Modern Times We all know the Chargers moved to L.A. But, the home of Ron Burgundy is one of the most well-known craft beer centers in the country. Everywhere you look, you’re inundated with IPAs and pale ales. From Stone to Ballast Point to Green Flash, San Diego is a beer-lovers' paradise. Sadly, it’s not the best time to be a fan of the football team as Philip Rivers and his crew are rolling in L.A. But, since a large number of bolts fans are still in the southern city, cheers them with a brew from San Diego’s Modern Times. Some of the best available include: Fortunate Island Pale Ale, Orderville Hazy Mosiac IPA, and City of Sun Hoppy Juice IPA. Also try: Half Door, Green Flash, and AleSmith. Photo: Modern Times

2/5 Eagles: Tired Hands The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl Champions and, after riding the Nick Foles Wave, they managed to sneak into the playoffs again. Even though they won last year, the team isn’t really getting a lot of respect. This is similar to the beer culture in the city. It’s one of the best beer cities in the country, but always seems to fall below San Diego, Boston, Seattle, and Denver on lists. Help the Eagles go for two in a row while you sip on some tasty suds from Tired Hands. Grab a few cans of HopHands Pale Ale, SaisonHands, or King Royal Baltic Porter. Also try: Evil Genius, Second Story, and Crime & Punishment. Photo: Tired Hands

3/5 Patriots: Trillium Even though technically the Patriots play in nearby Foxboro, there’s no denying that Tom Brady, Gronk, and company are Boston’s Team. Boston is home to some well-known breweries, including the Samuel Adams Brewery and Harpoon Brewery, but the best beer in Beantown can be found at Trillium. One of the first breweries to craft New England-style IPAs, Trillium’s For Point location is the perfect spot to grab a few cans to stock up for this weekend’s game. Also try: Night Shift, Lamplighter, and Cambridge Brewing Co. Photo: Trillium

4/5 Rams: Boomtown While San Diego and San Francisco get all the love in the craft beer world, Los Angeles has a burgeoning beer scene of its own. Boomtown is one of the new kids on the block, but it also happens to be one of the best. Now that the city has two NFL teams, fans of the Rams should grab a Bad Hombre Lager, Limelight IPA, or Mic Czech Pilsner. Also try: Angel City, Mumford, and Golden Road. Photo: Boomtown



5/5 Chiefs: Boulevard Patrick Mahomes might be the hottest trending athlete in Kansas City since the Royals won the World Series, but Boulevard has been top dog in the area since its inception in 1989. You can’t go wrong with anything from this award-winning brewery. But, if you want to start at the beginning as you root on the Chiefs, grab a six-pack of Boulevard Pale Ale. You also can’t go wrong with Singlewide IPA, Space Camper Cosmic IPA, or 80-Acre Hoppy Wheat. Also try: Casual Animal, Strange Days, and Border Brewing. Photo: Boulevard