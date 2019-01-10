Living / Fun / Food & Drink

Sip Your Way Through The NFL Playoffs With Beer From These Breweries

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc (Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs are in full swing. After a full slate of wildcard games, we move on to the divisional round this week. That means that it’s a good time to be a football fan in cities like Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia (and San Diego, even though you don’t have a team anymore). But there’s another reason to be happy to be a fan of any of these cities.

That’s because they’re all home to a thriving brewing scene with many large and small craft breweries to choose from. You can feel proud to root on your favorite team this weekend while you sip on some locally made craft brews.

You can show your pride for your favorite team by drinking any local beer. But, if you really want to show your support, you’ll grab a sixer of Mandatory’s favorite brewery in each city. You can check out all of our choices below.

