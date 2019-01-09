Plastic Straws

Look, everyone has seen that super sad video of the sea turtle getting the straw removed from its nose. If that hasn't compelled you to ditch plastic straws maybe this will: it's estimated that Americans use an average of 500 million disposable plastic straws daily. Most of them end up as pollution in our oceans.

If you have some sort of debilitation and need a straw, that's one thing, but if you can go without, do it. You'll be making the environment a better place simply by going without.