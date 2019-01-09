Out With The Old: 7 Things To Leave Behind For A Better 2019
Photo: Kirill Ivanov (Getty Images)
The things we need to leave behind in 2018 are more than mere ideologies. Sure, we should aim for self-betterment, but why can’t we just work our way to self-improvement by removing the obstacles that made 2018 a total eye roll, from obnoxious celebrities to putting our workload off until tomorrow. Here are the top seven things we need to leave in 2018 to ensure that 2019 is less of a trainwreck for all of us.
Perfectionism
If there's one thing to bid farewell to for 2019, it's the idea that you can be perfect. Don't get lost in the details. Look at the big picture. Stay focused on your goals. Or be like that weirdo in the photo and waste tons of time making sure your desk grass is perfectly trimmed. He's probably having the time of his life.
Photo: Christoph Wilhelm (Getty Images)
Trolling On Social Media
If you spend your free time trying to make strangers feel bad online, leave that behavior behind. Being an asshole online is one of the saddest things a human being can do. They say it's easier to replace a bad habit than simply eliminate it, so focus all that pent-up energy on figuring out the things you don't like about yourself and finally do something to change. Plus, trolling is for pathetic nitwits who can't get laid. Is this how you want to be perceived? Didn't think so.
Photo: Luis Diaz Devesa (Getty Images)
Social Media Usage
Speaking of things to abandon, you won't struggle so much with being a dick on social media if you stop using it. There's seriously no reason we need to be so connected. You'd probably be less irritable if you weren't checking Twitter 18 times a day. Pro tip: for the happiest life possible, cut your social media usage to nothing and make real friends.
Photo: Daniel Sambraus (Getty Images)
Procrastinating
If you're aiming to evolve in 2019, ditch your penchant to put things off. Start this year off differently and focus on what needs to be done. One of the easiest ways to complicate your life is by procrastinating. Instead of letting things get backed up to the point of overwhelm, purchase something like a Passion Planner. It will help break down what you need to get done into manageable tasks. This way, you can focus on accomplishing your goals instead of playing catch-up all the time.
Photo: Michael Blann (Getty Images)
Plastic Straws
Look, everyone has seen that super sad video of the sea turtle getting the straw removed from its nose. If that hasn't compelled you to ditch plastic straws maybe this will: it's estimated that Americans use an average of 500 million disposable plastic straws daily. Most of them end up as pollution in our oceans.
If you have some sort of debilitation and need a straw, that's one thing, but if you can go without, do it. You'll be making the environment a better place simply by going without.
Photo: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)
Online Challenges
Ice bucket, Bird Box, or Plank challenge, whatever the next trend internet challenge is, don't do it. They're never smart, someone always gets hurt, and most everyone you know thinks you're an idiot for doing it. Plus, who wants to be the familiar face known for driving around with a blindfold on? We really hope it's not you.
Photo: Jessica Lia (Getty Images)
Kanye West
Collectively, let's cancel Kanye. This grandstanding loud mouth will say whatever it takes to get attention. Plus, he hasn't even put out a good album since 2011's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Between his super bizarro power clashing at Fader, unnecessary visits to the White House, and karaoke with Mark Zuckerberg, Kanye's played himself out.
Leaving him in the past will give us all an opportunity to better ourselves. Plus, the sooner we ditch him, the quicker we can get rid of the Kardashians, which is currently the thing to leave behind before 2020 comes along.
Photo: Bruce Glikas / Contributor (Getty Images)
