New ‘Beer Button’ Means You’ll Never Miss An Alley-oop Again

Photo: Juan Jose Napuri (Getty Images)

The only thing better than watching a professional sporting event at your favorite team’s venue is watching said team while you sip on a frosty brew. But the beer line is always the longest concessions line. Plus, just heading out onto the concourse to grab some subs means you risk missing a touchdown, three-pointer, or breakaway goal (depending on the sport du jour). The struggle is most definitely real. If you’re a fan of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, you no longer have to worry about any of that.

That’s because last month, Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks, introduced a special button specifically for beer. It’s called the Coors Light Beer Button and it’s available on the Bucks and Fiserv Forum app.

Here’s how it works: First you need to be at the arena, because it uses GPS. (It’s probably a good idea to download the app before you even get there.) In order for it to work, you need to change the settings so that it shows your location. Otherwise, even if you order your frosty brews, the beer vendors won’t be able to find you. The next step is adding your actual seat number. The best part? You add your credit card information, so you don’t have to worry about handing over cash and getting change. The only problem with that is you might end up buying more beer than you originally intended.

Once you’re all set up, the app literally has a “Coors Light Beer Button” in the Arena tab. The main caveat is the fact that you’re at a sports venue and therefore the beer isn’t going to be cheap. They only offer Coors Light and Miller Lite and they’re $10 each. Plus, you can only order two at a time, so everyone in your squad is going to have to set up the beer button if you all want to quench your thirst. But, at least you’re never going to miss an alley-oop or dunk again. Unless you have to go get some nachos.